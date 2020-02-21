Kay and Larry Woodcock speak to members of the media in January at the Rexburg Standard Journal Newspaper in Rexburg, Idaho. The Woodcocks are offering $20,000 for information that leads to the recovery of Joshua Vallow and Tylee Ryan, who were last seen in September. Their mother, Lori Vallow, also known as Lori Daybell, 47, was arrested Thursday in Hawaii on a warrant issued by Madison County, Idaho, and was being held on $5 million bail.