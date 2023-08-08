East-West vulnerable, South deals
NORTH
♠-Q 8 3
♥-Q J 6
♦-A Q J 10
♣-A Q 8
WEST EAST
♠-6 5 ♠-10 9 7 4
♥-9 2 ♥-A 10 8 4
♦-9 8 6 5 4 3 2 ♦-Void
♣-J 2 ♣-K 10 5 4 3
SOUTH
♠-A K J 2
♥-K 7 5 3
♦-K 7
♣-9 7 6
The bidding:
SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST
1NT Pass 6NT All pass
Opening lead: Eight of ♦
Defensive carding is very important. Good players rely on getting accurate information about the deal from partner when they are defending. No expert, however, wants a reputation as a player who gives the correct attitude or count signal with every card they play. Declarer is also watching and they will sometimes rob you blind when they have the correct information. Anytime that partner will not be involved in the defense, you should play casual cards with no intent to make a signal. That does not mean that you intentionally false card, just play your cards randomly.
Consider today’s deal. South cheated by a point for his one no trump opening. North, however, took him at his word and jumped to slam. A club lead would have led to a successful defense, but West had no reason to find that lead. South played low from dummy on the diamond lead and won in hand with the king. What card did you play as East? South led a low heart to dummy’s queen and East’s ace, and East shifted to a high spade. South won with dummy’s queen and cashed the rest of the diamonds and spades, along with the jack and king of hearts.
This two-card ending leaves South with a heart and a club and dummy with the ace-queen of clubs. East had to keep a winning heart and come down to a singleton king of clubs. Declarer has a legitimate guess to make. Did East help him at trick one? South might make the winning play no matter which cards East played, but East should have discarded four clubs casually, up the line from the three.
