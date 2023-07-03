Celebrating Americans gathered Monday night at Lake Gladewater for the Gladewater Chamber of Commerce's annual Fourth of July festivities.
The evening included food trucks, a sky dive team, a boat parade, and the grand finale: a fireworks show.
Celebrating Americans gathered Monday night at Lake Gladewater for the Gladewater Chamber of Commerce's annual Fourth of July festivities.
The evening included food trucks, a sky dive team, a boat parade, and the grand finale: a fireworks show.
Photojournalist
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.