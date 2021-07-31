College students begin moving in for the fall semester on July 31, 2020 at N.C. State University in Raleigh, N.C. By the end of the U.S. head count last year, the Census Bureau lacked data for almost a fifth of the nation’s occupied college dorms, nursing homes and prisons, requiring the statistical agency to make eleventh-hour calls to facilities in an effort to collect resident information or use a last-resort statistical technique to fill in the gaps.