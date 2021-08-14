In this July 29 file photo, Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill., speaks at a news conference held by members of the House Freedom Caucus on Capitol Hill in Washington. The release of new, detailed census data in August means Democrats who control state government can begin the once-in-a-decade process of redrawing Illinois’ congressional district boundaries. With the state losing a congressional seat due to population loss, they’re certain to eliminate a district in heavily Republican areas of central and Southern Illinois.