A man cleans out his tent in January 2015 at a large homeless encampment, near downtown St. Louis. The gap between the haves and have-nots in the United States grew last year. Income inequality in the United States expanded from 2017 to 2018, with several heartland states among the leaders of the increase, even though several wealthy coastal states still had the most inequality overall, according to figures released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau.