After moving to Tyler about four years ago, Weston Jennings said he realized there was a piece missing in the region's classical musical offerings.
Tyler is home to East Texas Symphony Orchestra; Longview has the Longview Symphony and there are even small instrumental ensembles that play in the region. However, there weren't any chamber orchestras based here.
Jennings, a professional organist who serves as musical director at First Presbyterian Church in Tyler and director of Tyler Civic Chorale, thought the time was right to create a chamber based in East Texas.
After talking to music program directors at universities and private teachers, Jennings became confident there was plenty of talent and desire to form a chamber orchestra.
The chamber, the New Texas Sinfonia, will make its debut on March 21 and 22 at First Presbyterian Church.
Jennings organizing the chamber orchestra and serving as its conductor.
"This is something that has been an idea of mine for some time," Jennings said. "This was an area (of performance) that was a little under-represented."
Jennings said that initially New Texas Sinfonia will have about 20 professional string players.
"There is a lot of great music that is written for the chamber orchestra,"he said.