When Inga Lam of BuzzFeed's Tasty, the world's largest social food network, gets going in the kitchen, she makes sure to consider all aspects of her baking process when creating the perfect treat. As a Tasty Creator, Inga is known for showing budding chefs how to sharpen their skills and live out their top-chef dreams by creating viral recipes that are easy to recreate at home. Below, you'll find her tips to make holiday cookies that will stun this holiday season.
Check Your Temperature
To ensure top-quality results when baking, precise temperature is paramount. During prep, eggs and butter must be room temperature (unless the recipe calls for your butter to be melted) as this will guarantee proper spread and texture.
Tender Love and Cookie Care
Once the oven is preheated to the desired temperature, let it continue to sit a while longer to ensure that your treats are being cooked in the perfect baking environment. As the Official Oven of the Tasty Kitchen, LG ProBake Convection ovens make this task foolproof thanks to convection technology that evenly distributes heat on every rack. When finished baking, let your cookies rest on the baking sheet even before transferring them to a cooling rack. While warm cookies are tempting, let them properly cool to prevent breakage and loss of shape - perfection cannot be rushed!
The Art of Cookie Decór
While there's no right or wrong way to decorate your cookies, start small and gradually build onto your designs - remember, you can always add more, but you can't take away! Piping designs with icing is a fun and easy way to create a mix of textures and designs. Fun fact: sprinkles hide everything; so if you ever mess up, just add more sprinkles!
Capturing Your Cookie Candids
You've worked so hard on your one-of-a-kind holiday cookies, and now it's time to capture your masterpiece. No professional camera needed; just whip out your smartphone and find the best spot in the house for natural light. Never use flash!
The Perfect Post
Everyone knows it's all about the angles. Top-down is Tasty's signature style, but shooting at a 45° angle is my personal favorite for showing the full scope of what I've made. Feel free to be playful, but always make sure the background is clear of obstructions. Showing your hands is a great way to show how you engage with your food, and don't be afraid to stage a few props to create a fitting atmosphere for your dish!
To make your own Tasty cookies at home, visit lgtastycookieclub.com and receive your first LG | Tasty Cookie Club kit.