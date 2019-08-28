LONGVIEW
- Sharon Shrine Circus Aug. 30 Longview Rodeo Arena www.thejordanworldcircus.com
- Kansas in concert Sept. 1 LeTourneau University’s Belcher Center www.belchercenter.com/concerts/kansas.html
- 70th Annual Gregg County Fair & Expo Sept. 6-14 Longview Fairgrounds www.greggcountyfair.com
- Unite Leadership Conference Sept. 12 LeTourneau University’s Belcher Center www.belchercenter.com/community-events/unite-leadership.html
- Zonta’s Ultimate Tailgate Party & Brewfest 2.0 Sept. 14 The Green www.zontalongview.clubexpress.com
- Longview Symphony — Voyage à Paris Sept. 14 LeTourneau University’s Belcher Center www.longviewsymphony.org
- How To Survive Middle School Sept. 17 LeTourneau University’s Belcher Center www.belchercenter.com/2019-school-family/survive-middle-school.html
- Broadway at the View Sept. 20 and 21 ArtsView Children’s Theatre www.artsviewchildrenstheatre.com
- Ruffles and Rust Expo Sept. 21 Longview Exhibit Building www.rufflesandrustexpo.com
- Riverside Trade Days Second and fourth weekend of the month 3711 Texas 42 North riversidervpark42.com/riverside_trade_days
- Home Bier Fest Sept. 21 Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center www.etbrewersguild.org
- Landmarks of Longview Sept. 21 and 22 Various locations www.gregghistorical.org
- Hillsong Young and Free Sept. 26 LeTourneau University’s Belcher Center www.belchercenter.com/concerts/hillsong-yf.html
- Hometown Heroes Sept. 28 Longview Mall parking lot www.longviewmall.com
- Neal McCoy and Friends/East Texas Angel Network Sept. 28 LeTourneau University’s Belcher Center www.belchercenter.com/community-events/neal2019.html
- Sixth Annual East Texas Burn Run Sept. 28 Longview Exhibit Building www.brotherskeepersmc.com
- Longview Jaycees Trade Days Second weekend Longview Exhibit Building www.greggcountyfair.com/Trade_Days
- REACH Conference Oct. 2 and 3 Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center www.etcog.org
- Mobberly Baptist Church Rummage Sale Oct. 4 and 5 Longview Exhibit Building scobeeg@yahoo.com
- Longview Community Ministries Touch-A-Truck Oct. 5 Longview Mall Parking Lot longviewcommunityministries.org/events
- 2019 Longview Heart & Stroke Walk -5K Run Oct. 5 Heritage Plaza www.longviewheartwalk.org
- Movie Under the Stars Oct. 5 Longview Mall Green Belt www.longviewmall.com
- Victor Thall - Abstract Expressionist Oct. 5 to Dec. 21 Longview Museum of Fine Arts www.lmfa.org
- ArtWalk Downtown Oct. 10 Downtown Longview www.artwalklongview.com
- Gold Rush 2019 Oct. 19 Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center www.christushealth.org/good-shepherd
- Maddi’s Fridge Oct. 21 LeTourneau University’s Belcher Center www.belchercenter.com/2019-school-family/maddis-fridge.html
- Harvest Festival & Livestock Show Oct. 23-26 Maude Cobb Convention Center — Ag Pavilion www.harvestfestivallivestockshow.com
- Boo ‘N Brew Oct. 26 Longview Mall — The Yard www.longviewmall.com
- Think or Treat Oct. 26 Longview World of Wonders www.longviewwow.org
- Magic & Mayhem Fundraiser Oct. 26 Longview Museum of Fine Arts www.lmfa.org
- Halloween Oct. 31 Longview Mall www.longviewmall.com
MARSHALL
- East Texas Taco Fest Sept. 14 Downtown Marshall eventbrite.com
- Second Saturday Sept. 14 Downtown Marshall marshalltexas.com/events
- Bear Creek Smokehouse September Car Show Sept. 14 10857 TX-154 www.bearcreeksmokehouse.com
- Scott Helmer Fundraising Concert Tour Benefiting Dayspring Therapeutic Equestrian Center of Harrison County Sept. 28 2609 Fern Lake Cutoff scotthelmer.com/biography
- Asleep At The Wheel “Pasture Party” benefiting Hannah House Sept. 28 Bear Creek Smokehouse www.tickettailor.com/events/asleepthewheel/277278
- Fire Ant Festival Oct. 12 Downtown Marshall marshalltexas.com/fireant-festival
- Marcia Ball Oct. 26 Memorial City Hall Performance Center www.memorialcityhall.com
LINDEN
- 2nd Saturday Sept. 14 Historic Courthouse Square www.lindenmainstreet.org/calendar
- 2nd Saturday Oct. 12 Historic Courthouse Square www.lindenmainstreet.org/calendar
CARTHAGE
- Potlatch Oct. 13 Carthage Civic Center https://tinyurl.com/yybn3tyl
JEFFERSON
- Jefferson Fire Brigade Benefit Car Show Sept. 7 Downtown Jefferson www.JeffersonLionsClub.org/carshow
- Citywide Rummage Sale Jefferson Oct. 4-6 www.jefferson-texas.com/events/#!calendar
- Jefferson Texas Burn Rally Benefit; Continue the Ride Oct. 11-13 Downtown Jefferson www.jeffersonburnbenefit.com
- Texas Sounds International Country Music Awards Oct. 17-20 119 W. Austin St., Jefferson www.TexasSounds.org
- Texas Sounds International Line Dance Festival Oct. 17 119 W. Austin St., Jefferson https://opnseo.com/dance/
- 2019 Texas Bigfoot Conference Oct. 18-19 305 E. Austin St, Jefferson https://tinyurl.com/y6kbou4q
GILMER
- 82nd Annual East Texas Yamboree Oct. 16-Oct.19 Downtown Gilmer, other locations www.yamboree.com.
