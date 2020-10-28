Events are subject to COVID-19 restrictions and cancellations. Verify with organizers.
NOVEMBER
Bernice Lewis Concert Nov. 6 Longview Museum of Fine Arts www.lmfa.org
Longview Arboretum Turns 1 Nov. 7-8 Longview Arboretum & Nature Center www.longviewarboretum.org
Best of Broadway Nov. 13-15 Grace Crossing United Methodist Church www.theatrelongview.com
American Watercolor Society — Traveling Exhibit Through Nov. 29 Longview Museum of Fine Arts www.lmfa.org
Children’s classes Nov. 23 and 24 Longview Museum of Fine Arts www.lmfa.org/artworks/fall-winter-classes
DECEMBER
Home for the Holidays/ Longview Symphony Dec. 4 LeTourneau University Belcher Center www.longviewsymphony.org
Holidaze in the Gardens Dec. 5 Longview Arboretum & Nature Center www.longviewarboretum.org
Children’s classes Dec. 5 and 12 Longview Museum of Fine Arts www.lmfa.org/artworks/fall-winter-classes
East Texas Symphonic Band’s Holiday Concert Dec. 6 LeTourneau University Belcher Center www.etsymphonicband.com
Holiday Market and Tea Room Dec. 8-11 Longview Museum of Fine Arts www.lmfa.org
Loblolly Model Train/ Holiday Village Dec. 1-23 Gregg County Historical Museum www.gregghistorical.org
Virtual Jingle Bell Jog ArtsView Children’s Theatre Dec. 5-20 runsignup.com/Race/TX/Longview/ArtsViewsJingleBellJog
Feed the Birds Dec. 5 Longview Arboretum & Nature Center www.longviewarboretum.org
Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker: Christmas Stream Dec. 19 LeTourneau University Belcher Center www.belchercenter.com
First Night Gala Summit Club Dec. 31 www.artsviewchildrenstheatre.com
Want your event listed in the Calendar of Events? Please send information to jferguson@news-journal.com with the subject line “View Calendar.”
The deadline to submit Jan/Feb events is November 30.