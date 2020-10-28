Events are subject to COVID-19 restrictions and cancellations. Verify with organizers.

NOVEMBER

Bernice Lewis Concert Nov. 6 Longview Museum of Fine Arts www.lmfa.org

Longview Arboretum Turns 1 Nov. 7-8 Longview Arboretum & Nature Center www.longviewarboretum.org

Best of Broadway Nov. 13-15 Grace Crossing United Methodist Church www.theatrelongview.com

American Watercolor Society — Traveling Exhibit Through Nov. 29 Longview Museum of Fine Arts www.lmfa.org

Children’s classes Nov. 23 and 24 Longview Museum of Fine Arts www.lmfa.org/artworks/fall-winter-classes

DECEMBER

Home for the Holidays/ Longview Symphony Dec. 4 LeTourneau University Belcher Center www.longviewsymphony.org

Holidaze in the Gardens Dec. 5 Longview Arboretum & Nature Center www.longviewarboretum.org

Children’s classes Dec. 5 and 12 Longview Museum of Fine Arts www.lmfa.org/artworks/fall-winter-classes

East Texas Symphonic Band’s Holiday Concert Dec. 6 LeTourneau University Belcher Center www.etsymphonicband.com

Holiday Market and Tea Room Dec. 8-11 Longview Museum of Fine Arts www.lmfa.org

Loblolly Model Train/ Holiday Village Dec. 1-23 Gregg County Historical Museum www.gregghistorical.org

Virtual Jingle Bell Jog ArtsView Children’s Theatre Dec. 5-20 runsignup.com/Race/TX/Longview/ArtsViewsJingleBellJog

Feed the Birds Dec. 5 Longview Arboretum & Nature Center www.longviewarboretum.org

Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker: Christmas Stream Dec. 19 LeTourneau University Belcher Center www.belchercenter.com

First Night Gala Summit Club Dec. 31 www.artsviewchildrenstheatre.com

