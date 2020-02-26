KILGORE
Kilgore College Wind Symphony Concert March 5 Kilgore College, Dodson Auditorium www.kilgore.edu/event-calendar
Kilgore College Choirs Concert March 26 Kilgore College, Van Cliburn Auditorium www.kilgore.edu/event-calendar
LONGVIEW
”Greater Tuna” — Theatre Longview February 28, 29, March 1 Grace Crossing United Methodist Church www.theatrelongview.com
Zonta Club of Longview Prom Dress Boutique Feb. 29 Longview Exhibit Building www.facebook.com/zontapromboutique
Bach’s Lunch Concert March 6 Trinity Episcopal Church www.longviewsymphony.org
Grassroots @ The Green March 6 The Green keeplongviewbeautiful.org/grassroots-vendor-application/
Zonta Antique Show and Sale March 6 Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex www.facebook.com/GETZontaDistrict10
Artisan’s and Growers Market March 7 Longview Mall www.longviewmall.com
Longview 150 Passport Program March 7-21 Various locations www.longviewtexas.gov/3577/Longview-150
60th Student Invitational March 7-28 Longview Museum of Fine Arts www.lmfa.org
”Aladdin and the Wonderful Lamp” March 12-15 ArtsView Children’s Theatre www.artsviewchildrenstheatre.com
Cemetery tour/Historical Figure Re-enactments March 14 Greenwood Cemetery www.longviewtexas.gov/3577/Longview-150
Artisan’s and Growers Market March 14 Longview Mall www.longviewmall.com
Longview Jaycees Trade Days March 14-15 Longview Exhibit Building www.greggcountyfair.com/Trade_Days
Easter Bunny Arrival & Brunch March 21 Longview Mall www.longviewmall.com
Longview 150 Years — A Ride Through History March 21 Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center aridethroughhistory.com
Cannibals Baseball Game Re-enactment March 21 LeTourneau University www.longviewtexas.gov/3577/Longview-150
Artisan’s and Growers Market March 21 Longview Mall www.longviewmall.com
Mudbugs & Music March 28 Longview Exhibit Building www.arcgc.org
Artisan’s and Growers Market March 28 Longview Mall www.longviewmall.com
Carson and Barnes Circus Saurus April 1 Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex Lawn www.carsonbarnescircus.com
Back Porch Stories April 3-4 ArtsView Children’s Theatre www.artsviewchildrenstheatre.com
O. Rufus Lovett/KC Rangerettes — Celebrating 80 Years April 4-June 27 Longview Museum of Fine Arts www.lmfa.org
East Texas Artists Longview 150 Sesquicentennial Landmarks April 4 — June 27 Longview Museum of Fine Arts www.lmfa.org
Peace, Love & Pygmies April 4 Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex — AG Pavilion Email boisdarcfarms@gmail.com
Dalton Days & Wild West Show April 4 Downtown Longview gregghistorical.org
Second Annual Longview Craw Fest April 4 Longview Mall www.longviewmall.com
East Texas Casa Blue Jeans & Ball Gowns April 4 Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex www.bluejeansballgowns.com
Taste of Longview April 7 Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex www.facebook.com/TasteofLongview
Artisan’s and Growers Market April 11 Longview Mall www.longviewmall.com
Longview Jaycees Trade Days April 11-12 Longview Exhibit Building www.greggcountyfair.com/Trade_Days.
Longview PRCA Rodeo April 17-18 Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex — Rodeo Arena www.longviewrodeo.com.
E-Sports Tournament with Kilgore College April 18 Longview Mall www.longviewmall.com
Grand Sesquicentennial Trek April 18 Downtown Longview Facebook
Downtown Scavenger Hunt April 18 Downtown Longview www.longviewtexas.gov/3577/Longview-150
Artisan’s and Growers Market April 18 Longview Mall www.longviewmall.com
Harvest Festival Crawfish Boil April 18 Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center www.harvestfestivallivestockshow.com/crawfish-boil
First Baptist Church — Longview Homecoming April 18 and 19 First Baptist Church Longview www.fbcl.org
Longview’s Place in the World of the 1870’s April 21 First Christian Church — Disciple House www.longviewtexas.gov/3577/Longview-150
Longview Symphony — Disney’s A Dream Is A Wish Concert April 24 LeTourneau University Belcher Center www.longviewsymphony.org
A Knight to Remember Gala April 25th The Summit Club https://www.stmaryslgv.com/
Southern United Pygmy Goat Club Aloha Pygmy Party April 25 Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex — AG Pavilion Email morgancrossingtx@gmail.com
Kid X Earth Day Celebration April 25 Longview Mall www.longviewmall.com
Your Best Care Day April 25 Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex www.sheryllmitchell.com
Longview Wine Festival April 25 Longview Arboretum Visitor’s Center etxalz.org/longview-wine-festival
Artisan’s and Growers Market April 25 Longview Mall www.logviewmall.com
Black Nurses Rock Love on the Run Mix and Mingle April 25 Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex — Activity Rooms www.facebook.com/bnrlongviewtexas
Alpine Church of Christ – Alpine Christian Academy Reunion and Anniversary Celebration April 25 — 26 Alpine Church of Christ www.alpinecoc.org
Ark-La-Tex Tattoo and Art Expo May 1 Longview Exhibit Building vanishla.com/expo
Cinco de Mayo Celebration May 3 Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex — AG Pavilion mega993.com, Facebook
MARSHALL
”The Addams Family – A New Musical” Feb. 27-29, March 1 Memorial City Hall Performance Center https://tinyurl.com/y5rb34pq
Farm City Week 2020 March 23-26 Marshall City Arena farmcityweek.org
”1984” March 28 Marshall Memorial City Hall www.memorialcityhall.com
ETBU Jazz Concert April 16 Memorial City Hall Performance Center www.memorialcityhall.com/calendar-of-events.html
”The Wonder Bread Years” April 17 Memorial City Hall www.memorialcityhall.com
Color Run April 18 Maverick Stadium marshalltexas.com/events/#!calendar
ETBU Symphonic Band April 24 Memorial City Hall Performance Center www.memorialcityhall.com/calendar-of-events.html
Roaring for the Rescues April 25 Marshall Civic Center eventbrite.com
ETBU choir concert May 1 Memorial City Hall Performance Center www.memorialcityhall.com/calendar-of-events.html
CARTHAGE
Pineywoods Quilt Festival April 17-18 Carthage Civic Center www.carthagetexas.us/main-street
Want your event listed in the Calendar of Events? Please send information to jferguson@news-journal.com with the subject line “View Calendar.”
The deadline to submit May/June Events is March 31.