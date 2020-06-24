Events listed in the calendar are dependent on possible ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.

CARTHAGE

John Ritter Showcase July 11 Texas Country Music Hall of Fame www.tcmhof.com

Texas Country Music Hall of Fame Festival Aug. 7 Online www.tcmhof.com

KILGORE

Fourth of July Extravaganza July 4 Kilgore City Park www.facebook.com/KilgoreMainStreet

Fridays After 5 with Josh Mandreger Aug. 7 World’s Richest Acre www.facebook.com/KilgoreMainStreet

LONGVIEW

Longview 150 Sesquicentennial Exhibit Through Aug. 29 Gregg County Historical Museum www.gregghistorical.org

Longview 150 Historic Landmarks Exhibit Through Sept. 19 Longview Museum of Fine Arts www.lmfa.org

Fourth of July Fireworks and Freedom Celebration July 4 Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex www.LongviewTexas.gov/Fireworks

Drive to Remember Car Show July 11 Infinity Event Center/Holiday Inn North www.drive2remember.org

Longview Jaycees Trade Days July 11, second weekend each month Longview Exhibit Building www.greggcountyfair.com/Trade_Days

Classic Arms Production Gun & Knife Show July 18 Longview Exhibit Building www.capgunshows.com

Theatre Longview — Barefoot In The Park July 24-26 Grace Crossing United Methodist Church www.theatrelongview.com

Bags & Bling Bingo Aug. 6 Maude Cobb Convention Center netxhabitat.org

Longview Half Marathon Aug. 15 At Tyler and Center streets longviewhalfmarathonand321milerun. itsyourrace.com/event.aspx

East Texas Open Jiu Jitsu Grappling Tournament Aug. 15 Longview Exhibit Building East Texas Open Jiu Jitsu on Facebook

Longview 150 Years — A Ride Through History Aug. 15 Maude Cobb Convention Center aridethroughhistory.com

Stilettos and Stethoscopes Aug. 15 Maude Cobb Convention Center www.facebook.com/bnrlongviewtexas

The Flyin’ A’s Aug. 15 Longview Museum of Fine Arts www.lmfa.org

Bethel Music Aug. 22 LeTourneau University Belcher Center www.belchercenter.com

Ark-La-Tex Tattoo and Art Expo Aug. 28-30 Longview Exhibit Building www.arklatextattooexpo.com

Grand Sesquicentennial Trek Aug. 29 Downtown Longview www.facebook.com/events/363204614565335

Kentucky Derby Party Sept. 5 Summit Club www.gregghistorical.org

GILMER

Free Veterans Breakfast July 18 Disabled American Veterans Building www.facebook.com/etxvetsalliance

Free Veterans Breakfast Aug. 15 Disabled American Veterans Building www.facebook.com/etxvetsalliance

MARSHALL

Veteran / First Responders Appreciation Breakfast July 18 Elks Lodge marshalltexas.com/events

Veteran / First Responders Appreciation Breakfast Aug. 15 Elks Lodge marshalltexas.com/events

JEFFERSON

Civil War Symposium Aug. 7-8 Jefferson Visitor Center www.jeffersonmuseum.com

Want your event listed in the Calendar of Events? jferguson@news-journal.com with the subject line “View Calendar.”

The deadline to submit September/October events is July 30.