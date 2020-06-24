Events listed in the calendar are dependent on possible ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.
CARTHAGE
John Ritter Showcase July 11 Texas Country Music Hall of Fame www.tcmhof.com
Texas Country Music Hall of Fame Festival Aug. 7 Online www.tcmhof.com
KILGORE
Fourth of July Extravaganza July 4 Kilgore City Park www.facebook.com/KilgoreMainStreet
Fridays After 5 with Josh Mandreger Aug. 7 World’s Richest Acre www.facebook.com/KilgoreMainStreet
LONGVIEW
Longview 150 Sesquicentennial Exhibit Through Aug. 29 Gregg County Historical Museum www.gregghistorical.org
Longview 150 Historic Landmarks Exhibit Through Sept. 19 Longview Museum of Fine Arts www.lmfa.org
Fourth of July Fireworks and Freedom Celebration July 4 Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex www.LongviewTexas.gov/Fireworks
Drive to Remember Car Show July 11 Infinity Event Center/Holiday Inn North www.drive2remember.org
Longview Jaycees Trade Days July 11, second weekend each month Longview Exhibit Building www.greggcountyfair.com/Trade_Days
Classic Arms Production Gun & Knife Show July 18 Longview Exhibit Building www.capgunshows.com
Theatre Longview — Barefoot In The Park July 24-26 Grace Crossing United Methodist Church www.theatrelongview.com
Bags & Bling Bingo Aug. 6 Maude Cobb Convention Center netxhabitat.org
Longview Half Marathon Aug. 15 At Tyler and Center streets longviewhalfmarathonand321milerun. itsyourrace.com/event.aspx
East Texas Open Jiu Jitsu Grappling Tournament Aug. 15 Longview Exhibit Building East Texas Open Jiu Jitsu on Facebook
Longview 150 Years — A Ride Through History Aug. 15 Maude Cobb Convention Center aridethroughhistory.com
Stilettos and Stethoscopes Aug. 15 Maude Cobb Convention Center www.facebook.com/bnrlongviewtexas
The Flyin’ A’s Aug. 15 Longview Museum of Fine Arts www.lmfa.org
Bethel Music Aug. 22 LeTourneau University Belcher Center www.belchercenter.com
Ark-La-Tex Tattoo and Art Expo Aug. 28-30 Longview Exhibit Building www.arklatextattooexpo.com
Grand Sesquicentennial Trek Aug. 29 Downtown Longview www.facebook.com/events/363204614565335
Kentucky Derby Party Sept. 5 Summit Club www.gregghistorical.org
GILMER
Free Veterans Breakfast July 18 Disabled American Veterans Building www.facebook.com/etxvetsalliance
Free Veterans Breakfast Aug. 15 Disabled American Veterans Building www.facebook.com/etxvetsalliance
MARSHALL
Veteran / First Responders Appreciation Breakfast July 18 Elks Lodge marshalltexas.com/events
Veteran / First Responders Appreciation Breakfast Aug. 15 Elks Lodge marshalltexas.com/events
JEFFERSON
Civil War Symposium Aug. 7-8 Jefferson Visitor Center www.jeffersonmuseum.com
