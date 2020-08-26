Events are subject to COVID-19 restrictions and cancellations. Verify with organizers.
GILMER
Wicked Wine Run Oct. 10 Rowdy Creek Ranch www.facebook.com/events/422155815320547/
GLADEWATER
Gladewater Arts & Crafts Festival Sept. 19-20 200 Broadway Ave. gladewaterartsandcrafts.com
Belief Gathering 2020: MANIFEST Oct. 24 Gladewater Former Students’ Building www.beliefgathering.com
JEFFERSON
AHRMA International Vintage Motocross Sept. 10-13 Diamond Don RV Park diamonddonempire.com/diamond-don-racing/
Antique Tractor Show Sept. 19 Downtown Jeffferson www.facebook.com/JeffersonAntique Tractor Show
36th North Texas Norton Owners Assoc. Rally Oct. 1-4 Diamond Don’s www.ntnoa.org
City Wide Rummage Sale Oct. 2-4 Jefferson https://calendar.time.ly/gi5c083v/posterboard
The Burn Benefit — Continuing the Ride Oct. 9-11 Downtown Jefferson www.jeffersonburnbenefit.com
Texas Bigfoot Conference Oct. 16-17 Jefferson https://tinyurl.com/y55m4hk7
KILGORE
Kilgore Chamber Golf Classic Sept. 18 Meadowbrook Golf and Event Center www.kilgorechamber.com
Kilgore Geekend 2020 Sept. 19-20 Texan Theater www.eventbrite.com
Bluegrass & BlueBell Acoustic Jam Second Sunday each month Kilgore Mercantile & Music Facebook
LONGVIEW
United 2020 Sept. 17 LeTourneau University Belcher Center www.belchercenter.com/community-events/2020-unite.html
Phenology and Form: Works by Phillip Shore Through Sept. 19 Longview Museum of Fine Arts www.lmfa.org
Neal McCoy & Friends Benefit Concert Sept. 26 Livestream East Texas Angel Network on Facebook
Neal McCoy & Friends Golf Tournament Sept. 26 Wood Hollow Golf Club www.easttexasangelnetwork.com
Arboretum Fall Concert Series Weekly in October Longview Arboretum & Nature Center www.longviewarboretum.org
Mobberly Baptist Church Rummage Sale Oct. 2 Longview Exhibit Building www.facebook.com/mobberlybaptist/
American WaterColor Society Traveling Exhibit Oct. 9-Nov. 29 Longview Museum of Fine Arts lmfa.org
Harvest Festival & Livestock Show Oct. 21-24 Longview Convention Complex www.harvestfestivallivestockshow.com
MARSHALL
2020 Free Disposal Day Sept. 12 2300 Five Notch Road (903) 935-1004
Veteran / First Responders Appreciation Breakfast Sept. 19 Elks Lodge https://tinyurl.com/y2haqq5q
Pasture Party for Hannah House Maternity Home Sept. 26 Bear Creek Smokehouse https://tinyurl.com/y5tvnc84
Fire Ant Festival Oct. 10 Downtown Marshall https://marshalltexas.com/fireant-festival/
Veteran / First Responders Appreciation Breakfast Oct. 17 Elk’s Lodge https://tinyurl.com/yyg9yn6o
