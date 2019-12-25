Longview
- H.E.R.P.S. Exotic Reptile and Pet Show Jan. 4-5 Longview Exhibit Building www.herpshow.net
- Carmela’s Magical Santa Land Through Jan. 5 6085 Hwy 259 N. Facebook
- Stars Over Longview Jan. 9 Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex www.LongviewRegional.com
- Go-Giver Gala Jan. 11 Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex www.longviewtexas.gov/GGG
- Longview Jaycees Trade Days Second weekend each month Longview Exhibit Building www.greggcountyfair.com/Trade_Days
- Riverside Trade Days Second, fourth weekend each month Texas 42 and Harrison Road 903-295-9800
- Jeanne Robertson Jan. 11 LeTourneau University Center Belcher Center www.belchercenter.com
- ”The Way Things Were: Texas Settlers and their Buildings, 1860’s-1930’s” Jan. 13-Feb. 9 Longview Public Library www.longviewtexas.gov/3580/Events-and-Celebrations
- Wild Kratts Live 2.0 Jan. 17 LeTourneau University Belcher Center www.belchercenter.com
- Classic Arms Production Gun & Knife Show Jan. 18 Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex — Exhibit Building www.capgunshows.com
- ”The Spongebob Musical” Jan. 23 LeTourneau University Belcher Center www.belchercenter.com
- East Texas Boat & RV Show Jan. 24 Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex www.boatrvshow.com
- Big Inch Pipeline Commemorative Event Jan. 25 Red Oak Baptist Church www.longviewtexas.gov/3580/Events-and-Celebrations
- Pleasant Hill Quilting Group Exhibit Jan. 25 First United Methodist Church www.longviewtexas.gov/3580/Events-and-Celebrations
- Longview Chamber of Commerce Banquet Jan. 28 Maude Cobb Convention Center www.longviewchamber.com
- Bourbon & Bowties Feb. 1 Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex www.longviewwow.org
- UKC Dog Show Feb. 1 Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex — Exhibit Building www.ukcdogs.com/texas-classic
- Freeze Your Fanny Bike Ride Feb. 2 Woolley G’s Bike & Fitness www.freezeyourfanny.com
- East Texas Symphonic Band Feb. 3 LeTourneau University Belcher Center etsymphonicband.com
- In between Improv Feb. 3rd-Feb. 7th ArtsView Children’s Theatre www.artsviewchildrenstheatre.com
- ”Portraits of our Past: Influential African Americans of East Texas” Feb.4-March 28 Gregg County Historical Museum www.gregghistorical.org
- East Texas Builders Association Home & Design Show Feb. 8 Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex www.easttexasbuilders.org
- Tots in the Spot! Feb. 7, March 6, April 3, May 1 ArtsView Children’s Theatre www.artsviewchildrenstheatre.com
- Dinostars! Feb. 10-21 ArtsView Children’s Theatre www.artsviewchildrenstheatre.com
- Intro to Stage Combat Feb. 15 ArtsView Children’s Theatre www.artsviewchildrenstheatre.com
- Longview Symphony — An Evening of Romance Concert Feb. 16 Trinity Episcopal Church www.longviewsymphony.org
- Three Redneck Tenors Feb. 21 LeTourneau University Belcher Center www.belchercenter.com
- City of Longview Sesquicentennial Ball Feb. 22 Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex www.jllongview.org
- Zonta Club of Longview Prom Dress Boutique Feb. 29 Longview Exhibit Building www.facebook.com/zontapromboutique/
Marshall
- Close to You: Music of the Carpenters Jan. 11 Marshall Convention Center marshallartscouncil.org
- Farewell Angelina Jan. 24 Memorial City Hall Performance Center www.memorialcityhall.com
- One Night in Memphis Feb. 15 Memorial City Hall Performance Center www.memorialcityhall.com
- ”The Addams Family: A New Musical” Feb. 27-29 Memorial City Hall https://tinyurl.com/yalo3qrc
Gladewater
- The Gladewater Opry Friday/Saturday nights 108 E. Commerce St. www.thegladewateropry.com
Gilmer
- Annual Chamber of Commerce Banquet Feb. 21 Gilmer Civic Center www.gilmerareachamber.com
Jefferson
- First Day Hike Jan. 1 Caddo Lake State Park tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/caddo-lake
- Crazy Hat Party — Krewe of Hebe Jan. 11 www.mardigrasupriver.com
- Pulpwood Queen Girlfriend Weekend Jan. 16-18 Jefferson Tourism & Transportation Convention Center www.thepulpwoodqueens.com
- Martin Luther King Jr. Day Banquet Jan. 20 www.jefferson-texas.com/events/#!calendar
- Quilts on the Bayou Jan. 24-25 The Jefferson Institute jeffersonquiltshow.com
- Membership Gala Jan. 25 Marion County Chamber of Commerce www.jefferon-texas.com
- Queen Mab Ball X Feb. 8 www.mardigrasupriver.com
- Wine and Cheese Mixer Feb. 13 Jefferson Carnegie Library www.facebook.com/jeffersoncarnegielibrary
- Krewe of Hebe Mardi Gras Upriver Feb. 21-23 Downtown Jefferson www.mardigrasupriver.com
