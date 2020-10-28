The Memorial City Hall Performance Center is in a longer than expected intermission because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the curtains will reopen this year.
Shows that originally were postponed have been rescheduled until later this year or in 2021 because of concerns about COVID and because the center cannot afford to stage shows without 100 percent audience capacity, said Glenn Barnhart, manager of the Memorial City Hall Performance Center.
“If we are seating at only 25 percent capacity, unfortunately bills still have to be paid,” he said. “The crew, the show, everything else goes on. If we are not operating at 100 percent, we are operating at a loss.”
The center located in Marshall had its grand opening about a year ago.
“Nobody in modern times has ever gone through it,” he said. “We have never had to shut the lights out. In October we had five shows, and everyone was loving it,” Barnhart said. “There were a few sell out performances and there was a big buzz with the community looking at what we were doing. Then March came and the tours are canceled, and it got worse and worse over the summer.”
But the most important thing to remember is that the show will go on at all East Texas theaters in the coming months, he said.
“We need to leave it on a positive note and that is we will reopen, and we will rebound. The Cowan Center, the Belcher Center, these are colleagues to me, but we will come back. Patrons will get together again.”
With the lineup scheduled for the spring season, Barnhart is sure it’s going to be a happy ending for those who have been waiting for the experience of live theater.
“It fills a void in the soul to go see something in concert whether it is Shakespeare or Broadway,” he said. “People need to have that neat experience and once we open, they will come back and probably be stronger than ever because people need this, and the arts are vitally necessary. It just depends when it is safe.”
One specific population that visits the theater most often are the elderly. Because they are most likely to become ill from the novel Corona virus, all steps will be taken to ensure they are protected as the theater opens back up, he said.
Some great shows that were moved from this fall to the spring are Grammy-winner and Texas country music legend Larry Gatlin, who will be taking the stage March 28 for a special event.
On May 7, “John Mueller’s 50s Dance Party” will present “the official live and authentic re-creation of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and the Big Bopper’s final tour with more than two hours of hit songs of the 50s era. Then, on May 15, “Yesterday and Today — The Beatles Interactive Experience” concentrates on recreating the music, energy and spirit of the world’s most popular band.
For more information about shows and pricing for Memorial City Hall Performance Center, go to www.memorialcityhall.com or call (903) 934-7992.