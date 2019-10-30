LONGVIEW
- The Art of Listening: Portraits from the Memory Bridge Project Through Feb. 22 Longview Museum of Fine Arts www.lmfa.org
- Discovering Abstract Expressionist Victor Thall Through Feb. 22 Longview Museum of Fine Arts www.lmfa.org
- Downtown Live Nov. 1 Heritage Plaza www.facebook.com/LongviewMainStreet
- Longview Arboretum Grand Opening Nov. 2 Longview Arboretum Visitor’s Center www.longviewarboretum.org
- The Magic of Bill Blagg Live! Nov. 2 Belcher Center www.belchercenter.com
- Longview Symphony — Community Chamber Concert Nov. 3 Longview Community Center www.longviewsymphony.org
- ”Making God Laugh” Nov. 8-10 Grace Crossing Church www.theatrelongview.com
- Carmela’s Magical Santa Land Nov. 8-Jan. 5 6085 Hwy 259 N. Facebook
- Upcycling: Make Your Own Turkey Nov. 8 Longview World of Wonders www.longviewwow.org
- Whacky Music Nov. 9 Longview World of Wonders www.longviewwow.org
- Longview Jaycees Trade Days Nov. 9-10 Longview Exhibit Building www.greggcountyfair.com/Trade_Days
- Riverside Trade days Nov. 9-10 3711 Texas 42 North (903) 295-9800
- Black & White Party & Comedy Show Nov. 9 Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex starsonstage.com
- Santa’s Arrival Nov. 16 Longview Mall longviewmall.com/events-news
- Painting with a Parent Nov. 16 Longview Mall longviewmall.com/events-news
- Circuits Nov. 16 Longview World of Wonders www.longviewwow.org
- Classic Arms Production: Gun & Knife Show Nov. 16 Longview Exhibit Building www.capgunshows.com
- ”Newsies: The Broadway Musical” Nov. 21-23 ArtsView Children’s Theatre www.artsviewchildrentheatre.com
- Turkey Trot Nov. 22 Longview World of Wonders www.longviewwow.org
- Light Drawing Nov. 23 Longview World of Wonders www.longviewow.org
- Upcycling Art: Advent Calendars Nov. 23 Longview World of Wonders www.longviewow.org
- Community Christmas Tree Lighting Nov. 24 Heritage Plaza www.facebook.com/LongviewMainStreet
- Paws & Clause (pet photo night) Nov. 24 Longview Mall longviewmall.com/events-news
- Mad Matt, Nov. 30 Longview World of Wonders www.longviewow.org
- Scholastic Book Fair Dec. 2 Longview Public Library (903) 237-1350
- ArtWalk Downtown Dec. 3 Downtown Longview www.artwalklongview.com
- An Evening with President George W. Bush Dec. 3 LeTourneau University’s Belcher Center www.belchercenter.com
- Loblolly Holiday Model Train and Village Exhibit Dec. 4-21 Gregg County Historical Museum www.gregghistorical.com
- Longview AMBUCS Christmas Parade Dec. 5 Downtown Longview Main Street/Facebook
- Longview Symphony: Home for the Holidays Dec. 6 LeTourneau University’s Belcher Center www.belchercenter.com
- Living History Christmas Dec. 7 Gregg County Historical Museum www.gregghistorical.com
- Breakfast with Santa Dec. 7 Longview Museum of Fine Arts www.lmfa.org
- Pictures with Santa Claus Dec. 7 Longview Public Library www.longviewtexas.gov/2163/Library
- Christmas in the South Dec. 7 Longview Exhibit Building www.facebook.com/junkinacrosstexas
- Rock Salt & Ice Temperatures Dec. 7 Longview World of Wonders www.longviewwow.org
- Upcycling: DIY Ornaments Dec. 7 Longview World of Wonders www.longviewwow.org
- Christmas at the Courthouse Dec. 7 Gregg County Courthouse (903) 236-8400
- Seriously Sweet Structures: Gingerbread Houses Dec. 8 and 15 Longview World of Wonders www.longviewwow.org
- Sensitive Santa (for disabled children) Dec. 8 Longview Mall longviewmall.com/events-news
- Sing! An Irish Christmas Dec. 10 LeTourneau University Belcher Center www.belchercenter.com
- Holiday Tea Room and Market Dec. 10-13 Longview Museum of Fine Arts www.lmfa.org
- Storytime with Santa and Elves Dec. 12 Longview Public Library (903) 237-1340
- Longview Symphony — Holiday Bach’s Lunch Dec. 13 St. Anthony Catholic Church www.longviewsymphony.org
- Jingle Bells! Dec. 13 Longview World of Wonders www.longviewwow.org
- North Pole Express Dec. 14 Longview World of Wonders www.longviewwow.org
- Holiday Sip ‘N Shop Dec. 14 Longview Mall longviewmall.com/events-news
- Adult Christmas Craft Day Dec. 14 Longview Public Library (903) 237-1340
- Cookies & Clause Dec. 14 Longview Mall longviewmall.com/events-news
- ”Radio Theatre: The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” Dec. 14 ArtsView Children’s Theatre www.artsviewchildrenstheatre.com
- Paws & Clause (pet photo night) Dec. 15 Longview Mall longviewmall.com/events-news
- ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas Dec. 15 LeTourneau University’s Belcher Center belchercenter.com
- Christmas Movie on the Eastman Plaza Dec. 17 Longview Public Library (903) 237-1340
- Family Christmas Party Dec. 19 Longview Public Library (903) 237-1340
- Holidays Around the World Dec. 21 Longview World of Wonders www.longviewwow.org
- Box in a Box Dec. 28 Longview World of Wonders www.longviewwow.org
KILGORE
- A Very Derrick Christmas Nov. 16 Downtown Kilgore www.facebook.com/KilgoreMainStreet
- Mingle & Jingle Nov. 30 Downtown Kilgore www.facebook.com/KilgoreMainStreet
- Kilgore Christmas Parade Dec. 3 Downtown Kilgore www.kilgorechamber.com
- Miracle on 34th Street: Live Radio Play Dec. 13, 14 and 15 815 Houston St., Kilgore www.texasshakespeare.com
- Christmas in Kilgore Dec. 14 Downtown Kilgore www.facebook.com/KilgoreMainStreet
Marshall
- Victorian Fair 2019 Nov. 2 Starr Family Home State Historic Site www.thc.texas.gov/historic-sites/starr-family-home-state-historic-site
- Marshall Symphony — Escapes and Meditations Nov. 2 Convention Center www.marshallsymphony.com
- Fall Festival Nov. 2 St. Mark’s United Methodist Church marshalltexas.com/events
- Gary P. Nunn Nov. 9 Memorial City Hall Performance Center www.memorialcityhall.com
- Wonderland of Lights Nov. 27-Dec. 29 Downtown Marshall www.marshalltexas.net/public/warrants/wonderland-of-lights
- Sparkles and Sprinkles Dec. 7 Starr Family Home State Historic Site www.thc.texas.gov/historic-sites/starr-family-home-state-historic-site
- Celtic Angels Christmas Dec. 19 Memorial City Hall Performance Center www.memorialcityhall.com
- Breakfast with Santa Dec. 21 Bear Creek Smokehouse marshalltexas.com/events
JEFFERSON
- History, Haunts & Legends Nov. 2 Jefferson Visitor Center (903) 601-3375
- Candlelight Tour of Homes Dec. 5-7 & 12-14 Various locations JeffersonCandlelight.com
- Jefferson Sportsman’s Expo/ Gun & Knife Show Dec. 14-15 Jefferson Visitor Center https://www.jefferson-texas.com/events/#!calendar
HENDERSON
- Heritage Syrup Festival Nov. 9 Downtown Henderson 866-650-5529
- Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Dec. 5 Downtown Henderson www.visithendersontx.com/henderson-events
- A Charlie Brown Christmas Dec. 6-8, 13-15 Henderson Civic Theatre www.hendersoncivictheatre.com
- Lighting of the Trees at Lake Forest Park Dec. 7 1500 Lake Forest Parkway www.visithendersontx.com/henderson-events
GILMER
- Yulefest Dec. 7 Courthouse Lawn gilmeryulefest.com, (903) 843-2413.
LAKE CHEROKEE
- Market Arts and Crafts Bazaar Nov. 26 The Church At Lake Cherokee www.thechurchatlakecherokee
