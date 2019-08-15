Moms have to-do lists that are never done. From getting the kids to school, prepping family meals and everything in between, it's a 24/7 job and can be hard to find a moment to stop and take a breath of fresh air. While the home should be a sanctuary to relax and de-stress, the reality is that a lot of life's biggest activities happen there. The good news is that it only takes a few minutes to ground yourself through meditation. In fact, recent studies by the National Institutes of Health indicate that meditation can improve relaxation, lower blood pressure and reduce anxiety. Learning a few easy meditation techniques will give you the ability to power through even the toughest days.
To give back to busy moms, Air Wick has provided five easy ways you can take a moment to de-stress before tackling your to-do list.
Unplug for just 5 minutes
One of the biggest culprits of stress today is technology. When you're at home, set your phone on airplane mode, turn off the radio or TV, close the laptop - and just shut your eyes. Breathe deeply, in through the nose and out through the mouth, at least five times. Repeat a word or phrase in your mind like "Relax," "Calm" or "Breathe in, breathe out." When you're ready, slowly re-acclimate to your surroundings and gently get back to your busy day.
The one-minute breath
For just a minute, commit to practicing this breathing technique to quiet your mind and restore energy.
- Breathe in for 5 seconds.
- Hold your breath for 5 seconds.
- Release the breath for 5 seconds.
- Hold for 5 seconds.
Repeat just long enough to feel yourself become calmer.
Peace begins with you
When you're standing in a long line, stuck in a meeting or even during a stressful argument, try this Kundalini meditation technique to help you stay centered even when you're feeling frazzled.
- Gently press the thumb of one hand against that hand's index finger, middle finger, ring finger, then pinkie finger.
- When you touch your index finger to your thumb, say to yourself, "Peace."
- When you touch your middle finger, say to yourself, "Begins."
- When you touch your ring finger, say to yourself, "With."
- When you touch your pinkie finger to your thumb, says to yourself, "Me."
- Breathe deeply as you think each word, and go as slowly or as quickly as you like.
Peace is in your pulse
For meditation beginners, this practice can help improve concentration and bring calm.
- Sit comfortably cross-legged on the floor.
- Close your eyes and focus on the space between your eyebrows.
- Place the four fingers of your right hand on your left wrist and feel your pulse.
- The fingers are in a straight line, lightly pressed on the wrist so you can feel your pulse in each fingertip.
- On each beat of your pulse, mentally hear the sound "Sat Nam," which means "truth identified."
Walk it out
When you're feeling stressed, you feel disconnected from your body as well as the outside world. You can add meditation to your walking, even if you're just going through the grocery store or from your car to your office. If you can get outside, just being outdoors can improve your mood. Between the vitamin D from the sun and the tendency to breathe more deeply when you're around fresh air, trees or flowers, just getting outside for a little while can both relax and energize you.
- Take a deep breath with every step or two.
- Feel your feet and focus on being more grounded with every step.
- Repeat a phrase or mantra while you walk, like "I am calm now."
Moms have a lot on their plate, so worrying about lingering odors in the home (whether they're from the kids' sweaty sports equipment, a wet dog or last night's dinner) shouldn't add to their stress. Air Wick Pure Automatic Spray provides continuous odor neutralization from common household odors found in living rooms, bathrooms, kitchens, bedrooms, hallways and offices, so she can check that stress right off her to-do list and make more time for herself. Mom can enjoy the scents of Pure Ocean Breeze, Lavender & Chamomile, Summer Delights and Sparkling Citrus filling every corner of the home with freshness while she breathes deeply and relaxes.