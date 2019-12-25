Some friends of ours suggested we try out High Hill Farm and its CÔTE RESTAURANT located in Arp, close to Overton. It took us about 35 minutes to get there from Longview, and when we arrived, we could see that it was more than just a restaurant.
It has a spa, a golf course (off from the site), a pool and some bungalows in which to spend a relaxing weekend. You can have a picnic out on the grass or on the porch, get a massage or have a romantic getaway or a place for friends to meet and have a great time.
That brings me back to the restaurant. It has a full bar, and the restaurant is decorated simply but with wonderful artwork throughout the place. As always, I like for my wife and I to eat out with other friends so we can all order different appetizers, salads, entrees and desserts.
The presentation of every dish was spectacular. For appetizers, we had the Lobster with Fried Ravioli and Limoncello Cream Sauce; Beef Short Rib Wonton Cigars with Garlic Avocado Guacamole; and the Fried Deep-Water Calamari with Sweet Chili Sauce, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes and Arugula. Each was plated perfectly and the Sweet Chili Sauce was delicious.
For salads, we had the Green Leaf Caesar Salad with Parmesan Crisps, Fried Capers and House Made Croutons; the Blue Cheese Wedge Salad with Bacon, Candied Pecans and Granny Smith Apples; the Arugula and Pear Salad with Pickled Onions and Blood Orange Vinaigrette dressing; and the Fire Roasted Corn Poblano Chowder.
For entrees, we had the Pan Seared Salmon with Long Grain Wild Rice and Prosciutto Wrapped Asparagus; the Shredded Yucatan Sweet Pork atop Corn Tamale Cake with Southern Fire Roasted Vegetables, Roasted Red Pepper Puree and Sour Cream Drizzle; and the 9-ounce Prime Beef Tenderloin with Oven Roasted Vegetables and Cheddar, Basil & Asparagus Bread Pudding.
Of course, we had desserts, which at High Hill Farm, are unique most days and are not on the menu. When we were there, we had Apple Pie; the Crème Brulee, which was a smaller version and delicious, but I do wish they had used some fruit garnish; and the restaurant had a wonderful chocolate Pot de Crème. A Pot de Crème is a loosely served French dessert custard dating back to the 17th century. It could be translated as a “pot of custard’ which refers also to the porcelain cup it is served in.
I want to note that that menu will change depending on the season, and High Hill Farm has special events in which local farmers will bring their fare and pare it up with nice wines. You should always check the High Hill Farm website.
I tried to find fault with the food, the service and the atmosphere at High Hill Farm, but I could not. Even the wine selections were set up to go well with the entrees, and the wine prices were very reasonable,with some of the most expensive wines priced around $60. Interestingly enough, during dinner we had a wonderful Pinot Noir that I liked so much I looked for the same wine that week in Longview and found it at a shop for $60. We paid $58 at High Hill Farm. I was greatly surprised the restaurant did not have a significant mark up for the wine. At most fine dining establishments, the price is normally nearly double of what you could pay for it at a wine shop.
Finally, I must warn you that High Hill Farms is a popular place for small weddings, birthday parties and other family and friends’ get-togethers, and it is only 90 miles from the Dallas Metroplex, so plan ahead when you make reservations. We tried for one date for our reservation and the whole place, including the restaurant, had been completely booked for the entire weekend for a wedding. We found another weekend, and even then, High Hill Farm was heavily booked.
As someone who has been everything from a maître d’, captain, sommelier and waiter, I can honestly say the service was impeccable. So, make the effort to get a reservation because the food and service are outstanding, so outstanding that I am awarding Côte Restaurant at High Hill Farm my second-ever A++. Every plate was presented perfectly, with just the right proportions, and the prices were remarkably fair for such a perfect combination of taste, atmosphere and service.