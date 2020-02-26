Anyone who knows me well knows that one of my passions is bargain hunting — I love a good deal. From kids night at Corner Bakery (bring those back, please!) to the extra 40% sales at Dillard’s, T.J. Maxx and to my all-time favorite East Texas retailer the Junior League of Longview’s Bargain Box. I love them all.
I have an acquaintance whom I met on my friend Lara’s 40th birthday trip several years ago; she lives in Dallas and is a collaborator under the Instagram moniker “threesmartblondes.” The blondes are all about highlighting things they love – interesting finds, deals, life hacks. I find myself searching them out when I am on Insta, just to see if they have posted anything new.
You are probably wondering, “Where in the heck is Amy going with this, and what in the world does it have to do with beauty?” Well … the blondes recently introduced me to a skin care line called The Ordinary. It seems as if I am a year or so late to the party, but y’all, I think this line is pretty revolutionary.
First of all, it is becoming a major disrupter in the skin care marketplace. The Ordinary’s philosophy is simple: use established, effective clinical technologies and offer them at a reasonable price. The Ordinary eschews brands that have marketed products as revolutionary and ingenious, when, in fact, they are not, and sells them at exorbitant prices. This piqued my interest.
Almost any form of acid or retinoid or peptide or derivative you see marketed in a fancy brand? The Ordinary offers it, too. What is unique about The Ordinary is that it offers those derivatives in pure form, made by the firm’s in-house team of biochemists and material-chemists in Canada. The Ordinary takes pride in the fact that all of its products are cruelty-free, as well as many other “frees,” including gluten, nut, silicon and vegan — all spelled out plainly on an easy-to-navigate website.
The best part about The Ordinary? The vast majority of its product line is under $10.
The daunting part of The Ordinary? The VAST selection of products is overwhelming. The good news is that the entire line is broken down by category and outlined in great detail on the company’s website. All good information, but still daunting when perusing all of the Vitamin C options, for example. Where does one even begin to know what to try without a biochemist or dermatologist sitting next to you?
Again, The Ordinary website does a great job of guiding, with suggested regimens as follows:
• General signs of age (ME!)
• Pigmentation issues
• Dehydration
• Congestion and look of blemishes
• Textural irregularities
The regimen that best suits me – general signs of age – includes four products. Two in the morning and two in the evening.
• “Buffet” – a multi-technology peptide serum targeting aging
and firming — $14.80
• Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 – for hydration, skin repair — $6.80
• Granactive Retinoid 2% in Squalane – targeting signs of aging, textural irregularities — $9.80
• 100% Organic Cold Pressed Rose Hip Seed Oil – for dehydration, dullness, signs of aging — $9.80
Grand total? Only $41.80. Now, I realize this is a little pricier than a Noxema routine, but if you compare it to high-end products with similar ingredients, this is a complete bargain. Full disclosure: I have not been using this regimen long enough to give you a good assessment of its effectiveness, but if online (and friend) reviews are to be believed, the results should take 20 years off my face! Not really, but you get my point. And so far, I really like it – my skin is staying hydrated and the acids have not caused any sensitivity issues.
Although daunting, one of the pluses to the immense product line, and the fact that the various acids, retinoids, peptides and derivatives are isolated in each product, is that you can experiment with the combination that works best for your skin’s needs. Again, The Ordinary’s website does an outstanding job of explaining which products can be used together, and in what order, and which products do not work well together. Their general recommendation is to use water formulas before oil, and no more than three serums in a regimen.
To top it all off, The Ordinary offers a 365-day full refund on purchases from the website. If you would like to touch and feel before you try, the Ulta store in Tyler carries The Ordinary; not the full line, but some of the most popular products.
If you are looking for a new skin care regimen, or just have some complexion problems you want to address, I think The Ordinary is a great option.