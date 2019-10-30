My wife and I and a few friends went to eat at the Tuscan Pig Italian Kitchen on a Friday night. The place was busy, and I noticed the owner making a point to greet most of the diners as they entered the restaurant.
He was vigilant, making sure from the moment the guests were seated they had attentive service. That was impressive.
In one corner, there was a gentleman singing to music. He was dressed like one of the Rat Pack from the Las Vegas days of the past, with a white tuxedo jacket, black vest and red tie and sunglasses. His attire went well with the 1940s standards he was singing. We enjoyed him and he made the evening fun. He performs on Fridays and Saturdays.
The restaurant has a unique way of introducing food on the menu. Every dish is featured on a tablet device the servers carried around with them, so they can show diners how it is prepared and what it looks like when it is served. I like that a lot. So often in a restaurant you order something based on how a server describes it, and then it’s not what you expected when it arrives at the table.
When we first sat down, restaurant staff gave us some bread and a bowl of the house red sauce. I liked that because it gave us a chance to taste their sauce, which would be in so many of their dishes.
The menu has quit a few interesting appetizers and main dishes, including create-your-own-pasta dish with four options for pasta — linguine, spaghetti, corkscrew or penne, and five sauce options — ragu, alfredo, creamy pesto, marinara or Tuscan Pig’s signature creamy pink sauce. You can add just about anything to the pasta dish, including sautéed diced chicken, meatballs, fried eggplant, chicken breast cutlets, shrimp and the restaurant’s signature Tuscan Shredded Pork.
For appetizers, we ordered the Italian Meatballs, Fried Gnocchi, the sampler of Bruschetta, which included toppings of eggplant parmesan, Margherita and Tuscan Style Pork. We ordered the special that night, which was a rice ball topped with Pesto.
The Bruschetta was excellent, as were all the appetizers, except that I feel they used way too much cheese on most of the dishes. The Italian Meatballs appetizer was smothered in cheese, which takes away from the taste of the meatball. I would have served the meatballs just like the initial bread and sauce plate were served, with just the meatballs, a bowl of sauce for dipping and maybe a piece of garlic bread.
For dinner, we ordered the Eggplant Parmesan over Pesto Corkscrew Pasta, Tuscan Style Pork with Ragu sauce, Corkscrew Pasta, and Country Lasagna, which includes their Tuscan style pork, classic Bolognese and creamy Be’chamel sauce layered between sheets of pasta. We also had the Spaghetti and Meatballs.
The eggplant was delicious. It was thin, with a great crunch to it. Their pesto sauce on the eggplant dish was good. The pork was tender and tasted good, and my meatballs were very good, too. The spaghetti sauce, though, had a little too much heat for my liking. In my opinion, heat or hot spices are more common in Mexican food than Italian food. Italian food seasonings are more flavors than heat.
For desserts, we had Tiramisù, Limoncello Mascarpone Cake, a chocolate lava-style cake with ice cream and mini cannolis. As you may know by reading my reviews, I like Crème Brulee and judge a restaurant by how well it is made. I do the same with Cannolis at Italian restaurants. They were very good but not great. The Tiramisù, which is made in-house, and Limoncello Mascarpone Cake were both delicious. If there was any disappointment with the desserts it is that they were not all homemade.
They did have wine and beer. The wine list was small, but the wines were reasonably priced with a variety of Italian wines.
The Tuscan Pig Italian Kitchen had good Italian food and fun entertainment that made the evening enjoyable. Overall, I give it a rating of B+.
I don’t normally break up my ratings into different categories, but I must this time because of the owner’s attentiveness, the great service by the staff and the great, fun entertainment. For service and entertainment, I give the Tuscan Pig Italian Kitchen an A+.