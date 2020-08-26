While scrolling through Instagram, I came across several bloggers who have evaluated drugstore mascaras. It’s been years since I studied mascara, and the last time I did so I looked at products at all price points, drugstore to department store. Experimenting with drugstore mascara intrigued me. And let’s be honest – not many of us are doing full-on makeup while spending more time at home, and just a swipe of mascara can make anyone feel just a tiny bit spiffed up. I chose mascaras based on a variety of bloggers AND their followers’ comments. Here’s how to brighten your eyes on the cheap:
COVER GIRL THE SUPER SIZER MASCARA (Target, $5.99)
Package Claim to Fame: 400% corner-to-corner volume. The Super Sizer by Lashblast Mascara provides bold, corner-to-corner volume for full, fanned out lashes.
Wand Type: Molded Plastic
I liked the narrow wand of this mascara; the teeth of the molded wand are set in a slightly spiraled pattern. The mascara applied very smoothly and the result was a very fanned, long lash. I liked this one a lot.
L’OREAL BAMBI EYE MASCARA (Ulta, $10.99)
Package Claim to Fame: Instant eye opening mascara. 90% agreed does not clump upon application. Instant eye opening mascara. Delicately curls lash by lash to create a bigger, wide-eyed lash look.
Wand Type: Molded Plastic
This mascara wand featured teeth that were set fairly close together which pulled my lashes up. I liked that when I twisted the wand into the bottle that it snapped tight with a satisfying click. I liked this mascara and thought it was very similar to the Super Sizer.
NYX ON THE RISE VOLUME LIFTSCARA (Ulta, $11)
Package Claim to Fame: 95% saw instant volume. 94% saw instant lift. Featuring an innovative applicator shape, the part-hourglass, part-rounded brush delivers high drama, intense volume and serious elevation.
Wand Type: Nylon Bristle
Although I generally prefer a molded plastic wand, I really liked the hourglass wand of this mascara. The bristles are fairly short and generously spaced — I initially thought it was molded plastic until I touched it. This mascara gave me tons of lift and is one I reach for again and again.
MAYBELLINE LASH SENSATIONAL CURVITUDE MASCARA (Ulta, $9.99)
Package Claim to Fame: Curvy full fan effect. Defined curved lashes volumizing mascara.
Wand Type: Molded Plastic
Curvitude had the most unusual wand — flat and curved. The flat sides had super short plastic bristles and the top and bottom of the curve had longer bristles. I was able to apply mascara at any angle of the wand. I liked the way the mascara applied with this wand and felt like I got the best lift with it.
L’OREAL VOLUMINOUS LASH PARADISE MASCARA (Ulta, $10.99)
Package Claim to Fame: 91% saw intense & volumized lashes. +98% lengthening effect. 87% saw more beautiful lashes. Our 1st mascara for voluptuous volume & lush length with ultra sensorial application to fulfill your lash desires.
Wand Type: Nylon Bristle
The packaging says this wand has more than 200 bristles, and I have to say I did not think that more was better. The mascara itself appeared clumpy on the wand. That said, the application was okay, just not as smooth as others — it was more work to make this one look good. It was not a favorite. Fun fact — this mascara is widely regarded as a dupe for Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara that is twice the price!
COVERGIRL EXHIBITIONIST MASCARA (Ulta, $11.99)
Package Claim to Fame: 90% like the results! 4 out of 5 saw longer, thicker lashes! 8 out of 10 said the formula defines, lengthens and separates lashes. Lashes are full and defined after only one coat.
Wand Type: Nylon Bristle
The Exhibitionist nylon bristle wand was an hourglass shape like the NYX On the Rise. These bristles, however, were full and flexible and really seemed to hold onto the mascara; it looked clumpy on the wand. Like the Lash Paradise mascara, the Exhibitionist took more work to apply.
L’OREAL UNLIMITED MASCARA (Ulta, $12.99)
Package Claim to Fame: Up to 24 hour lash lifting mascara. Unlimited length and lift. Our 1st lash lifting mascara for unlimited length and unlimited height.
Wand Type: Nylon Bristle
The Unlimited Mascara’s wand can be used either straight or bent at a 90 degree angle with a flick of your finger. The packaging recommends straight to lengthen and bent to lift lashes. The bristles are short nylon that at first appeared to me to be molded plastic. The wand had a conical shape and made that satisfying
click when closed in the tube. I liked this formula and wand and found it to be one of my favorites over time.
Overall I think they look great — you really cannot go wrong with any of these! Which do you like best?