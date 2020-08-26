As the temperatures dip, it’s the ideal time to pair lightweight long sleeves with denim and take in the breathtaking views that East Texas has to offer. Fall is just around the corner, signifying a shift in fashion that has us pulling out our favorite clothing in shades of mustard, orange, rose pink, and various reds to match the changing leaves. For our fall fashion shoot, Charm Magazine partnered with Trendy Chicks | Trend boutique and Enoch’s Stomp Vineyard and Winery.
Longstanding boutique Trendy Chicks recently moved to a new location at 305 W. Loop 281 in Longview, and simultaneously opened Trend within the same store. On one half of the store, Trendy Chicks features its staple, trendy clothing that has made it a popular boutique over the years. Meanwhile, the other half of the store features Trend, which contains clothing geared toward a younger audience. Owner Jerri Moore said she envisioned a store where mothers and their teenage daughters could both find clothing they would love. The new Trendy Chicks | Trend features a wide array of clothing certain to suit many personalities and styles.
Meanwhile, with its breathtaking views paired with wonderful food and wine, Enoch’s Stomp Vineyard and Winery makes the perfect place to enjoy the cooler weather that fall will offer. Thank you to Enoch’s Stomp for providing the perfect backdrop for our fall photoshoot. Thank you to Trendy Chicks | Trend for providing clothing for the shoot, and thank you to models Lanie Hamilton and Mia Traylor for beautifully showcasing the season’s fashion.