Sweater weather. As I’m writing this, the temps are still hitting the 90s each day, and the heat continues to sap my desire to step outside.
Our Charm fashion feature for this edition, however, tells me that sweater weather is just around the corner, probably by the time you’re reading this. I’m holding out hope it’s true because I’m ready for a season change, and with it more than just cooler weather.
Sweater weather means Thanksgiving and Christmas. Sweater weather means the promise of a new year. Sweater weather means pecan pie and hot chocolate will soon be in season.
It’s also the return of the giving season, and an important time of year for local nonprofit organizations that work to spread holiday cheer to people in our community who are struggling. In this edition of Charm and View magazines, we’re profiling the people who lead two of those organizations — Hollie Bruce at Newgate Mission and Capts. Nick and Michelle Hutchinson at the Salvation Army.
I’ve loved learning more about these three people who are responsible for ensuring hundreds of people are fed daily, filled with hope as they face daunting situations and not forgotten during the frenzy of holiday celebrations and gift-gifving. They’re people whose work embodies Christ’s call for us to love our neighbors as ourselves and to especially care “for the least of these.”
This edition of the magazine will take you on a tour of a building whose past and future are cemented in the fabric of Longview’s story: the Historic Longview Train Depot. You’ll also read about the many activities Longview has planned for its big sesquicentennial bash and take a look at Marshall’s newest event venue — Memorial City Hall. You’ll also meet Morgan Strong, owner of Morgan Abbigail — a great place to find items for your fall and winter wardrobe.
We hope you enjoy the last edition of these magazines for 2019. Have a wonderful Thanksgiving, a very merry Christmas, and we’ll see you in 2020.