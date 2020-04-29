Who's Poppin Purple Fashion Show
Alex Long and Marquette Long attend the Proud Positive Women Association’s Who’s Poppin Purple Fashion Show, on Sunday February 23, 2020, at the East Texas Builders Association. (Michael Cavazos/ News-Journal Photo)

 Michael Cavazos

Longview’s Proud Positive Women Association hosted the Who’s Poppin Purple Fashion Show Feb. 23 at the East Texas Builders Association’s Event Center.

A portion of the proceeds from the event went to the Women’s Center of East Texas. The event featured performances by Jay Crozy and Gabby Giavoni.

Golden Kei won best female fashion and Jeremiah Easley won best male fashion.

Azhure Johnson and Tamika Caster attend the Proud Positive Women Association’s Who’s Poppin Purple Fashion Show, on Sunday February 23, 2020, at the East Texas Builders Association. (Michael Cavazos/ News-Journal Photo)
Frances Parker and LaJoyce Anderson attend the Proud Positive Women Association’s Who’s Poppin Purple Fashion Show, on Sunday February 23, 2020, at the East Texas Builders Association. (Michael Cavazos/ News-Journal Photo)
Ericka and Charles Feggett attend the Proud Positive Women Association’s Who’s Poppin Purple Fashion Show, on Sunday February 23, 2020, at the East Texas Builders Association. (Michael Cavazos/ News-Journal Photo)
Kiesha Oliver and Cookie Martin attend the Proud Positive Women Association’s Who’s Poppin Purple Fashion Show, on Sunday February 23, 2020, at the East Texas Builders Association. (Michael Cavazos/ News-Journal Photo)
Ruby Osborn and Shernia Jones attend the Proud Positive Women Association’s Who’s Poppin Purple Fashion Show, on Sunday February 23, 2020, at the East Texas Builders Association. (Michael Cavazos/ News-Journal Photo)
K.C. and Rose Phillips attend the Proud Positive Women Association’s Who’s Poppin Purple Fashion Show, on Sunday February 23, 2020, at the East Texas Builders Association. (Michael Cavazos/ News-Journal Photo)
Calvin and Pam Hightower attend the Proud Positive Women Association’s Who’s Poppin Purple Fashion Show, on Sunday February 23, 2020, at the East Texas Builders Association. (Michael Cavazos/ News-Journal Photo)
Kelly Horn and Megan Johnson attend the Proud Positive Women Association’s Who’s Poppin Purple Fashion Show, on Sunday February 23, 2020, at the East Texas Builders Association. (Michael Cavazos/ News-Journal Photo)
Kayon Fortman and Faith Newhouse attend the Proud Positive Women Association’s Who’s Poppin Purple Fashion Show, on Sunday February 23, 2020, at the East Texas Builders Association. (Michael Cavazos/ News-Journal Photo)