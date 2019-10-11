When summer sadly comes to an end and fall comes around, there's no reason to give up everything that makes the season so enjoyable. Hang on to that summer vibe by extending some of the best of those warm-weather pleasures with your family and friends. Whether you're hosting a large party for friends or just having a simple dinner with your loved ones, all it takes is a little inspiration and creativity to experience the joys of summer all year long.
Seafood is not just for summer
Bring back memories of that happy beach vacation by indulging in some of your favorite seafood dishes. There are plenty of great frozen seafood options available that make cooking easier than ever by lending a helping hand at mealtime.
For example, here's how you can bring the delicious flavor of shrimp scampi to the table in just 35 minutes.
Tangy Lemon Pepper Shrimp Pasta
Ingredients
- 1 12-ounce package of SeaPak Shrimp Scampi, cooked according to package
- 1/2 pound of angel hair pasta, dry
- 1 package of frozen broccoli
- 1 teaspoon lemon pepper
- 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
- 1/2 cup dry white wine
Instructions
- Prepare shrimp scampi in a skillet according to package directions and keep shrimp warm.
- Cook pasta according to package directions, until noodles are al dente or soft. Drain noodles when done and return them to pot.
- Defrost broccoli in microwave according to package directions. Drain broccoli and add to shrimp in the skillet.
- In small bowl, whisk lemon pepper, Dijon mustard and wine. Pour mixture over the shrimp and broccoli. Stir well and simmer for 3 to 4 minutes.
- Toss shrimp and broccoli with the cooked pasta and serve.
Let fresh flowers bring summer indoors
Whether you grow flowers in your own backyard, or you get them from a florist, nothing makes a home seem brighter and happier than a vase or two full of colorful, fragrant flower arrangements. Use vibrant, fresh flowers as your dining table centerpiece or to perk up any room that needs a summery lift.
Use brightly colored accents to give rooms an upbeat look
Even as the days get shorter and the sun sets earlier, you can still make your rooms look sunshiny by switching out some of your neutral throw pillows, area rugs, pictures or other decorative items for more-brightly colored options. Choose things featuring summery hues and patterns that will make you feel happier just by looking at them. A few new touches in each room can do a lot to boost your mood.
Declare a "Hawaiian Shirt Day"
Get family and friends back into a summertime frame of mind by inviting everyone to dress up in their most colorful and festive tropical shirts. Start setting the tone by mixing up some fruity beverages and serving any of your favorite seafood dishes. Check out some delicious and easy seafood recipes at seapak.com/recipes. Finish up the feast with a light and fresh dessert of tropical fruits such as pineapple or mangoes - they make for the perfect sweet treat. Take the party up a notch by outfitting everyone with leis and cranking up the surf rock or reggae tunes, to keep the crowd in that carefree summer attitude.