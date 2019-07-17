To say ClassPass founder Payal Kadakia keeps busy is an understatement. The fitness platform she founded operates at 15,000 partner sites across 80 cities worldwide and is continuing to expand. Kadakia also founded Sa Dance Company, a bicoastal Indian dance troupe that performs at major venues across Los Angeles and New York.
Kadakia works 10-hour days and then dances for another three; plus, she finds time to fit in workouts daily. Kadakia offers the following time-tested tips on how to own your everyday through preparation, planning and purpose.
Preparation
Kadakia always keeps a suitcase packed with spares of essentials - chargers and adapters, toiletries, a favorite scarf that doubles as a cozy blanket, and almonds, her go-to snack for all her favorite adventures. Kadakia loves almonds because they have the protein and fiber she needs to stay full and nourished, whether she's in the boardroom, in the air or about to perform on stage.
Planning
Kadakia meticulously plans out her schedule to make sure every moment is spent with intent. Time is her most precious resource, so detailed planning enables her to make every minute count. "I spend Sundays planning my week, and I begin each morning sipping antioxidant-rich green tea while reviewing my calendar, goals and actions for the day," says Kadakia. "An integral part of my planning includes the careful scheduling of meals, workouts and snacks. Not only do I want every minute to count, but I also want every nutrient to count. I always carry almonds in my purse and my gym bag so I'm never caught hungry or tempted by poor food choices." Kadakia takes a similar approach to planning her workouts. She doesn't just schedule an exercise class - she also books second- and third-choice classes in case her first choice falls through.
Purpose
"Everyone has a purpose, whether they know it or not," said Kadakia. "You owe it to yourself to identify it and pursue it with zeal. My personal purpose is to help people live their lives fully. It's no coincidence that this is ClassPass' mission, too. It has guided me through tough decisions - like quitting my safe day job years ago to create ClassPass and abandoning products that were working well but not well enough - and it has always guided me to fill my days with meaning."
Armed with preparation, planning and purpose, anyone can own their everyday. It's yours to seize.