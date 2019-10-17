This year, why not choose a fun theme for your holiday party? You can create a great atmosphere while providing entertainment for all ages with a little creativity - and local resources.
You could do the usual "white elephant" gift swap, or hold an ugly sweater competition, but that's so last year - why not brainstorm a few new ideas?
Silver screen soiree
How about designing your party around a favorite movie? Choose a film or movie franchise that means a lot to you and your crew. Is it something you all grew up on? Or a current favorite?
Whatever cinema theme you choose, let guests know ahead of time so they can choose outfits to represent a character or idea from the movie. Offer a link to an online trailer in your invitation for guests who may not have seen the movie. Plan decorations, food and beverages to go with your movie theme. Get the movie soundtrack to play during your party and create the right ambiance by renting a popcorn machine for your guests.
Small screen inspiration
Along the same lines, a TV show theme could be fun. Again, pick a show that you and your family or friends grew up with, or that's an obsession, a guilty pleasure or even a current fad show you all love to hate! Encourage guests to dress the part, and create a trivia game based on the show, with prizes for the best-informed partygoers.
For entertainment, rent a projector to play episodes on a big screen or on the wall.
Take a "journey" with your party
Choose a place - city, state or country - to be the "locale" for your party. Let the food and music you play be inspired by the location that's meaningful to you. Your hometown, where you went to college, your first overseas trip or honeymoon location would be good choices. Serve foods from the location you have in mind, whether they're homemade or purchased.
Or you could journey to another time, since there's nothing like time travel to spice up a party. Choose an era from the past, or even go with a futuristic, sci-fi theme for your party this year, and tell your guests to dress accordingly. Have fun and get creative with your ideas for the decor, music and entertainment!
Step into the pages of a book
Let a favorite holiday storybook or novel inspire your party's attire, snacks and decorations, whether it's a childhood favorite or a recent bestseller. You can find games to complement the theme of your book, ranging from giant chess boards or carnival games to sumo wrestling and casino games, at rental locations near you. Give guests a chance to give back to the community by asking everyone to bring a children's book to donate to a local library or children's hospital.
Break free from the party clock
Shake up your usual entertaining routine. Do you usually host a dinner party? Make it a festive brunch. Always serve a lunch buffet? Offer your friends or family a late-night, post-theater get-together instead. Don't have matching dishes, stemware or flatware for a fancy do? No worries - it's possible to rent what you need rather than spending a ton on items you might only use a couple of times a year.
No matter what creative idea you come up with for your themed party, the good news is that you can rent anything you might need to make your unique party happen. Find your party supplies at a rental store near you by checking out Rental HQ.