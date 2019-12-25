Back in 2001, real estate agent Billy Decker was looking for another office location when he found an ideal site — and a signature piece of Longview history — in the Northcutt house, at 313 S. Fredonia St.
“When I spotted the house, I thought, wow, what a perfect place for an office, because of the architecture,” he said.
“There are very few around of the Queen Anne style, with the turrets. You just don’t see those anymore,” Decker said. “This is still arguably the most beautiful home in Longview. It’s gorgeous.”
Queen Anne-style houses feature an asymmetrical design of more than one story, wraparound porches, deeply pitched roofs with front-facing gables and round or polygonal turrets, according to the website Study.com. The style was popular in the United States from about 1880-1900, the trend lasting until about 1910 in the Western states.
Built in 1902, the house was designed by Presbyterian minister the Rev. W.B. Allen for Dr. William Davis Northcutt and his family.
Despite its 118 years, the house has an almost modern feel, with its spacious reception hall, large windows — many with their original glass — and high ceilings.
Pocket doors that slide into the walls make the reception hall and parlor seem like one huge room.
“This was a great design. … It’s still functional today,” Decker said. “My children love the house. We want to keep it in the family.”
On the first floor are three fireplaces with their original ornately carved wooden mantles imported from Virginia, hearths of painted and glazed tiles and metallic fire screens.
Fireplaces in the reception hall and parlor have shallow fireboxes designed to burn coal, Decker said. They sit catty-cornered to each other and share a chimney.
The fireplace in the original family room — now Decker’s office — has a deeper firebox designed to burn wood.
Before he died in 2014, Dr. W.D. Northcutt, III, grandson of the first Dr. Northcutt, gave Decker copies of the floorplan identifying the original use of each room. On the first floor are the reception hall, front parlor, family room, dining room, butler’s pantry, kitchen and back bedroom, used at one time as a nursery, Decker said.
Two staircases — a magnificent one of curly pine in the reception hall and a narrow, plain backstairs by the kitchen — lead to the second floor. The curly pine staircase ends in an open area called the library, with a front bedroom to one side.
Three more bedrooms and Longview’s first indoor bathroom — with its original 6-foot-long, claw-footed tub — open off a long hall leading to the back staircase. A third floor remains unfinished.
A Georgia native, the first Dr. Northcutt moved to Longview when he was 8 years old, according to the house’s National Register application. He went to Texas A&M, receiving his medical degree from the University of Louisville School of Medicine in Kentucky.
Northcutt returned to Longview, where he practiced medicine for 45 years. He married Eda Mantha in 1886, and they moved into a new house at 309 S. Fredonia, the application said. However, they soon needed a bigger one for their growing family of five daughters and two sons.
So, they built a mansion just down the street. The 3,800-square-foot house cost $12,000 to build in 1902, according to a June 15, 1997, article in the News-Journal. That comes to more than $359,000 in today’s dollars, based on the CPI Inflation Calculator website.
The cost would likely be much higher today, given the house’s unique craftsmanship and the rarity of some building materials common in 1902, such as East Texas curly pine.
“The majority of the house is curly pine. It’s a beautiful wood,” Decker said. Curly pine was used up rebuilding Galveston after the 1900 hurricane, which destroyed the city and killed an estimated 8,000 people.
“That’s the story I heard; that’s why (curly pine) went extinct,” he said.
Northcutt was a prominent Longview citizen at the turn of the 20th century. He served four terms as mayor and was elected to the school board. Northcutt also was the county and city health officer and chief of the volunteer fire department during his lifetime.
He died in 1931; his youngest daughter, Jessie, lived in the house until her death in 1976, the National Register application said. Its ownership then passed to her son, Arthur Brown.
The house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1977. It was designated a Recorded Texas Historic Landmark and received an official Texas Historical Marker in 1982.
By the time Decker and his wife, Dr. Jana Decker, an internal medicine specialist, bought it, the house had fallen on hard times.
“It was sad the way it looked, like a woman who was ashamed” of her appearance, Decker said. “We brought it back to life.”
The porches were falling down, and the house had termite damage. The varnished wooden floors were so dark you couldn’t see the wood’s grain.
However, the house had all its original doorknobs and moldings, and the parlor’s original wallpaper was mostly intact.
Though restoring the house was an expensive project, Decker didn’t hesitate.
“I just took it and ran with it. I’m blessed to be in a position where I can do that,” he said.
“The Victorian look is so beautiful. I enjoy buying antiques. They fit here perfectly,” he said.
“I saved this property. That made me happy. … Who knows what could have happened to it? It could have … fallen apart,” he said.