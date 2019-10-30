If you missed the signs saying “Everest Rehabilitation Hospital of Longview,” you could mistake this hospital’s waiting area for the lobby and reception desk of a boutique hotel.
During a recent visit, boxy chairs upholstered in royal blue fabric clustered around a round, white table in a two-story-high atrium walled with glass. Hanging “O”-shaped light fixtures and recessed LED lighting illuminated a corridor ending in a large counter placed before a wall of blue tiles.
The 41,000-square-foot facility at 701 E. Loop 281 in Longview was designed to take advantage of natural light, said Jay Quintana, chief executive officer and co-founder of Everest Rehabilitation Hospitals, based in Dallas.
The building is divided into patient-care and administrative sections. Ceilings are high, and spaces are open.
Corridors in the $23 million inpatient rehabilitation hospital are lighted by clerestory windows – a row of windows high above eye level – as well as LEDs, Quintana said.
“There’s LED lighting throughout the hospital,” he added.
Its color scheme of royal blue, white, tan and dark brown unites the interior features and furnishings. The Summit Café provides cafeteria-style meals for patients, families and visitors; they can dine inside or eat outside on the patio.
Both inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation rooms have walls of floor-to-ceiling glass. The outpatient rehab has a small car, allowing patients to practice getting into and out of it.
A day or two before discharge, patients stay in a small apartment with a regular bed, kitchen – with a stove and microwave – and bathroom, to practice handling daily tasks.
It’s critical to know if they can do simple tasks such as turning the knob on the stove or setting the microwave, said Everest Vice President Kimberley Lero.
“We get them as independent as we can before they go home. We do a lot of training with families” before patients leave, she said.
Inpatient rooms resemble expensive hotel rooms, Quintana said. Each has a 55-inch, flat-screen television mounted on the wall opposite the bed.
In-the-wall oxygen supply ports and other medical outlets are not located above the patient’s bed, he continued. Instead, they are set into a wall parallel to the bed, out-of-sight of patients and visitors.
A large, round light in the ceiling above the bed can be bright enough for a physician’s examination or dimmed to a yellow glow for a night light. A built-in desk for family members or health-care providers is next to each bed.
Lero said they avoided a “hospital sterile-like look. We want patients to feel super comfy” during their stay, which averages from seven to 14 days.
From the nurses’ station, staff can see all the way down each hallway with patient rooms, she said. That means nurses have a clear view of call lights outside the 36 private rooms.
Offices, staff breakrooms and two large education or conference rooms in Everest’s patient section have glass walls, she added.
“There’s no place (for staff) to hide. They are more available to patients and family members,” said Lero, head of quality and compliance.
An outside courtyard has long, sloping ramps and short flights of steps for patients to practice on.
Patients can also walk on concrete, cut stone, artificial turf and several different types of paving stones.