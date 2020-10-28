This serial story is an alternative view of actual Texas history. Created with fiction, this six-installment series will reveal an imagined view of the early days in East Texas and the grit and vision of Longview’s founding family, Margaret and O.H. Methvin.
Chapter five
April 7, 1870
Margaret Methvin handed O.H. his hat, and would have buttoned his coat for him too, but knew he’d resist pampering. The numbers on his last birthday cake shocked them both, but the blessings outweighed the gray beard and grooves around his eyes. “I saw men on the hill with surveying tools,” she said, trading an empty coffee mug for the scarf their granddaughter had knitted last week. “Those the men from the Southern Pacific railroad?”
“Should be.” O.H. glanced to the window. “If they brought the paperwork, we’ll get that deed signed.”
Margaret shook her head. “I don’t understand why you’re giving them so much land. You worked hard to buy this patch, and could make a killing selling off these hundred acres.”
“They could take that railroad anywhere, Meggie. You know that. Half the county wants it, half doesn’t. If we’re going to grow beyond a bunch of farmers and mill workers, we need that train. Besides, it was a deathbed promise to Sam Houston. He’d want to know everything we fought for is going to happen.”
“We don’t need to grow,” she said retreading a familiar argument. Her gaze swept the kitchen of their three-story home. “We have more than we can handle as it is.”
“Think of the children,” he said, as if that would settle her temper. “Only Junior chooses to live here. Alex and B.J. couldn’t be persuaded to stay in Earpville for love or money.”
Margaret thought about the children of their neighbors too. The other farmers complained the draw of big money in Shreveport and Dallas was too tempting to resist.
O.H. put his hands on either side of her shoulders. “Now, I’m going to bring those men in the house to do business. If you really can’t go along with this, I’m going to ask you to find something else to do, and somewhere else to do it. I don’t want anything spoiling this deal.”
“But selling them one hundred acres for one dollar? That doesn’t make a lick of sense.”
O.H. put a finger on her lips. “It’s the best deal they’re ever going to hear, and they’ll take it. And when they do, the future of this area will be changed.”
Margaret sighed. It was that fire in his eyes that had won her heart all those years ago, and it was that commitment to bettering the future that had kept her walking beside him ever since. Every one of his risks had improved their lot. Why should she doubt him now?
A knock at the door, caused them to turn and watch John Washington, pastor of St. Mark’s CME church, peek his face around the jamb.
“Am I too late?” John stepped into the room. “I saw men walking around the hilltop and hoped I’d not missed the big moment.”
She hugged their friend, grateful that the man who’d helped O.H. build an orphanage would be a part of another unexpected venture. “I’m doing my best to talk him out of giving that land away, but I should have known you were on his side.”
John nodded to O.H. “Not always, but I am about the railroad. This will raise everyone’s land values.”
“Oh, so you’re not listening to the oil evangelists who think we have untapped resources?” Margaret asked as she walked over to the coat rack and pulled her shawl. “I heard a salesman was travelling through trying to get people to let him dig on their land.”
O.H. and John glanced at each other, like they’d had this discussion more times than Margaret could guess.
“Fiddlesticks,” she grumbled. “I hate being left out of the talk. If this railroad deal goes through, they’d better ship in some ladies so I’m not left alone with the likes of you two for company.”
With a chuckle, the men walked toward the front rooms where Margaret had set a plate of scones for the meeting. There were whispers of criminal activity associated with trains, and she wasn’t going to sleep well without assurances that the S and P Company had a plan keep thieves away. A whiff of blood lingered in her memory, and she never wanted her granddaughters to face an evil lured here by train purses.
Boots pounded the front porch, and peeking through the curtains, she realized the executives weren’t fancy men in elegant suits. They wore working gear and had long beards, like O.H. The men exchanged greetings.
Pulling back the knob, she opened the door and joined them on the porch overlooking the valley of tender corn stalks. Introductions were made. The man standing nearest, cupped his eyes and gazed at the vista. “You sure do have a long view from here,” he said with admiration. “It’s not often I get to see above the timber line.”
Nodding, she smiled. “This view is responsible for all of my husband’s best ideas. When you don’t see limitations, you tend to imagine the best.”
O.H. ushered the men into the front room. She shooed the dog away from the fire’s grate, and left the men to their conversation. Though she appeared to disappear, she really pulled a chair close and eavesdropped. Talk of surveyor’s maps, contracts, and government oversight numbed her mind, but one man’s announcement caught her attention.
“And we’ll create a town to support the depot, and the industry sustaining the steam engine.”
Margaret pressed her ear to the crack between the wood panels.
“Our experience indicates that safety and performance are enhanced if there’s a thriving community of residents and businesses around.”
John asked, “And churches?”
“We’re willing to fund plats for churches,” the man agreed. “If this deal goes forward, we’d recruit civil and charitable business leaders to move to the area and establish stores, warehouse spaces, and industry that would keep the train — and its customers — safe and stable.”
O.H. gasped. “That sounds like you expect trouble.”
“We run valuable commodities along the lines, including the salaries for our employees and several entities farther west. That makes the train a temptation for those that seek easy money.”
Margaret put a hand over her mouth to contain her words. A real town? Among these woods? An explosion of ideas sprang up, and she pictured general stores, schools, and pretty houses.
“Meggie,” O.H. bellowed. “Come in here. I know you’re snooping. They want to talk about building a town, maybe something like Hallsville.”
She’d been to Hallsville to shop, as the rail lines perched next to the old Fort Crawford that had protected them against Indians back in the day. She preferred the towns of Marshall and Jefferson, but that was a day’s drive.
“I’ve heard about a post office going in with a depot,” she said, trying to impress them she was no ordinary farmer’s wife. Listening and observing were her skills to understanding this land they’d learned to call home.
A surveyor smiled. “Well, the area we’re discussing with Mr. Methvin is the right distance away that we’ll need to install a main office, a terminal, and a depot here to manage the rest of the western development. This will involve moving a lot of folks to this area, and we think a boom town will sprout.”
Startled, she laughed. “And what are you planning on calling this town — Methvinville?”
John chuckled. “That’s a mouthful.”
“How about you choose the name, Mrs. Methvin,” the group’s leader suggested.
“Me?” she asked, stunned.
“And don’t go with Margaretville,” O.H. sputtered. “I heard James Earp say he regretted living with everyone knowing he’d founded our little spot.”
“I have to decide right now?” she asked looking at O.H. and John like this was some joke. “Don’t you have to sell the land first?”
An executive leaned toward O.H.. “Sign off on the tract, Mr. Methvin, and we’ll give your wife naming rights to the town that will spring up around it.”
She could name a town. Margaret would forever be remembered as the woman who looked into tomorrow and set an identity in motion. What a gift! “All right,” she squeaked. Looking at O.H. she added, “You sell these men our land, on the promise that one day they’ll build a civil community here in the pines.”
“For a dollar,” O.H. confirmed.
“For a dollar.” She needed fresh air. This kind of responsibility would take weeks to consider. Turning for the front door, she stepped onto the porch and breathed in the corn fragrance circulating the hillside — the place where they sat in their rocking chairs and gazed over the valley enjoying the long view.
Long. View — that was it!
Turning back at the threshold, she regarded the men gathered and announced, “Long View.”
O.H. stood, as if he was concerned his wife had taken a turn.
She watched John stand also, as if it would take both of them to make sense of what she’d said. “Name the new town, Longview.”
“I like it.” The company man nodded. “Let’s make it happen.”
The final installment in the historical fiction series surrounding Longview’s founding family.