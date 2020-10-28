One Love Longview is aiming at the East Texas hearts.
One Love Longview was created by Patrick Johnson and Amanda Veasy on July 1. Since then their organization has provided thousands of free meals and bottles of water, mental health counseling, made three trips to Louisiana to help hurricane-damaged communities and worked to create unity.
Johnson, 57, and his wife Shanna are parents to six children. He began the nonprofit J-Star Ministries several years ago. Veasy, 33, and her husband Rafael Veasy, are the parents of four children.
Johnson felt called by God to reach more people. Because he and Veasy had worked together on projects assisting the homeless, he knew he wanted to collaborate with her with this ministry.
“We want unity,” Veasy said. “Unity creates change. We want people to drop their differences” so they can unify to assist others.
One Love functions to bring together people, no matter their lifestyle choices, religion or other identifiers.
“We want people to understand the divisions that separate people. We want everyone working together for a common cause.”
Veasy and Johnson spent weeks talking to ministers, politicians and nonprofit leaders.
They saw that there were big problems being tackled and determined how they might augment what was already being done.
One Love has served lunches provided by local establishments in four different Longview parks “to take the focus off of racial tension” in the city, Johnson said. In August, One Love provided food and services such as vision screening at the Longview Mall.
In September “Project Eliminate” was to provide fresh produce to 500 families in cooperation with the Longview Dream Center and the East Texas Food Bank.
October plans included a partnership with St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church on McCann Road for a “pandemic-safe drive through,” Veasy said, that would offer free “household and personal necessities.”
Mental health counseling is also a One Love target. One Love has begun free mental health counseling with a local therapist.
And the Love is spreading as local versions are taking root in Carthage, Hallsville and Alto. To be involved, call Johnson at (903) 424-1757 or Veasy at (903) 261-8300; e-mail 1LoveLongview@gmail.co; or visit the organization on Facebook.