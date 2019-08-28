Live Clean. Experience Hope. Grow in Grace.
That’s the motto for Graciously Broken Ministries, an organization that is changing women’s lives. The ministry houses women battling addiction during a yearlong course to sobriety. The women follow a structured and Christian-based program that gets them back on track to a normal lifestyle after a prolonged battle with drugs or alcohol.
Amanda Rucker and Amanda Tornberg met through Celebration Recovery when Tornberg became Rucker’s sponsor. In 2014, the duo started thinking about opening their own recovery center for women who had been through the same things they had been through. The doors of Graciously Broken Ministries opened in March 2016.
“The original plan was to house and help three women,” Tornberg said. “We ended up housing seven that first year, and now are at capacity with 16 women.”
Two additional facilities were provided within the organization’s first two years to meet their needs.
Now, though, Graciously Broken is having to turn women away because of space constraints. To fix this, the organization has been hosting fundraisers toward its Building Hope Campaign, with a goal of raising $500,000. The money will go toward a new facility that will allow 32 to 36 women start their journey to recovery.
Fundraisers have included partnerships with restaurants such as Texas Roadhouse, where a certain percentage of each bill was donated to Graciously Broken when the fundraiser was mentioned.
The organization is hosting a 5K run-walk from 8 a.m. to noon on Nov. 9 at Boorman Trail in Longview to raise money for its general budget. Early registration is $28 through Sept. 1. The cost then rises to $35 until Nov. 8. Registration is available through the organization’s Facebook page.
“A great thing about this fundraiser is that you don’t have to be present to participate,” Rucker said. “If you’re not a runner or can’t make it you can still register and help us reach our goal.”
With the upcoming expansion, the Graciously Broken team is hoping to build a staff to meet the organization’s evolving needs. The main staff members work daily with clients, but there is a constant need for volunteers and donations.
Tornberg said, “We won’t grow past helping 21 people without more staff. We will need more volunteers, too.”
Time and resources have already been pledged toward the expansion.
“An electric company has already volunteered to help with the new building and some resources have been donated,” Rucker said.
Volunteers drive women to appointments, give their time when needed and bring any resources they are able to. Toiletries, feminine products, groceries, laundry detergent, cleaning supplies, canned goods, fresh fruit and vegetables are always needed. Financial donations also are accepted.
Potential clients follow an application and interview process. Women are typically between 20 and 30 years of age, but women from 18 to 50 years old and older have also joined.
Women come to Graciously Broken from not only Texas, but Louisiana, Tennessee and even New Mexico. They then work together to keep their living quarters clean, garden and grow their relationships with Christ.
Each staff member wears many hats at Graciously Broken. While each one helps the women spiritually and emotionally, they also keep the structure needed to run the program. Tornberg teaches and writes the curriculum the women go through over the course of the program. Clients also work with Heartisians Marketplace, a nonprofit organization that helps the women transition back out on their own.
“The biggest part of this program is the discipleship. These women have been in bondage forever and we figure out why they always drive toward the same poor choices,” Tornberg said.
Sissy Wilcox, resident care manager, is a graduate of the Graciously Broken program. She facilitates the women’s walk through the phases of recovery.
“I equip them to get ready to leave, I help them get their driver licenses and GEDs...,” Wilcox said. “We give them all the resources we can so that when they transition out they’re prepared for success.”
Wilcox started in the Graciously Broken program after years of drug addiction.
“If you knew me before I started the program, you would be able to see how much God has changed my life,” Wilcox said. “The structure and healing from God was the most precious thing I took away when I graduated from the program.”