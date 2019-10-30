A glance at Hollie Bruce’s personal life reveals its symmetry with her role as executive director of Newgate Mission.
Newgate’s mission is found in Matthew’s gospel: “Truly, I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.”
The organization provides Longview’s needy with meals daily, housing assistance, job readiness training, health checks, hygiene items, transportation and spiritual guidance.
Bruce, a 1999 graduate of Longview High School, earned a bachelor’s degree in advertising and public relations from Texas Christian University. After taking a marketing job, she earned a master’s degree in social work from the University of Texas at Arlington. That combination of degrees allows her to understand not only the business and marketing side of the nonprofit world but the social and human aspects of it as well, she said.
“We can’t fix people’s problems with cookie cutter solutions,” she said of Newgate. “I learned that working in mental health care. We had to create treatment plans based on every individual, like you do in medical care. It’s the same in human services. People respond to things differently. It’s easy to try to plug people into holes but that’s not always effective.”
Being person-centered is crucial in fulfilling Newgate’s mission, she said.
Of the above Scripture, she adds, “This is the reason Newgate Mission has been designed as a low-barrier day center for individuals who might otherwise fall through the cracks when they come across an obstacle,” she said.
“Whether it be through the offering of food, showers, prayer or employment assistance, we work hard to identify the needs of those we serve and assist them accordingly,” she said.
“Miracles happen at Newgate every day. They can be as major as someone obtaining housing or as simple as seeing a struggling person smile for the first time,” she said. “ So many of the people we serve have experienced significant trauma in their lives in many different forms. It’s our job to remember that and to inspire hope and healing every day.”
Identifying needs and acting accordingly has played a big role in Bruce’s life.
In January of 2011, she was living and working in Vail, Colo., the internationally famous ski resort known for drawing celebrities. She never planned to move back home. Then, her father became seriously ill and doctors gave him a poor prognosis. When it became evident he would recover, she knew her plans had to change.
“I moved here to help him recover and take care of his business,” she said. The illness left her father, Allen Jones, unable to walk, talk or eat, she said. Then, less than a year after her father was stricken, her mother, Patty Jones, died suddenly.
She remains close to her father, and the altered life plan, the strain and grief of her parents’ illnesses and her mother’s death, have aided her understanding of the needs at Newgate.
“That was a very dark time in my life,” she said.
Like many of her clients, “I understand what it feels like to be in a dark period, but that doesn’t look the same for every person. Circumstances are different. Remembering what it feels like to hurt is one of the most important pieces of helping people who are suffering physically, emotionally. It also helps us heal.”
She married Kirk Bruce 3 ½ years ago and has two teenage stepsons. An avid dog lover, she has four, three of them rescues.
“They’re just my babies,” she said.
“If I see a dog on the side of the road, I’m gonna pick it up and try to figure out where the right place is for it to go,” she said.
She loves spending time with her family and friends, being outside and reading, and she loves being with people, she said. One of the “perks” of her Newgate job is that it calls her to be out in the wider community networking and looking for chances to collaborate with other community groups. Time working at a corporate entity allowed her to realize that one of the most desirable things about Newgate and similar nonprofits is that everything is “locally dependent and focused.”
“It just makes it more of a community effort,” she said.
When she took the Newgate job in August 2017, she was no stranger to the mission. She had held a part-time post there and served on the board of directors.
“I was already comfortable at Newgate. It was definitely a challenge that I was ready to take on and help move into the next chapter,” she said.
That next chapter has included a rebranding and new logo for the mission, a resurfaced parking lot, some new kitchen equipment, upgraded dining tables, an additional bathroom and increased attendance and sponsorships at the mission’s popular fundraiser, Gobble Wobble, held the Saturday before Thanksgiving.
The event, in its 15th year, features 5K and 10K runs as well as a fun run. Runners and walkers are not timed. People come for the fun, the camaraderie and the T-shirts, she said. Last year’s attendance hit an all-time high. The event raised $40,000 through sponsorships, said Newgate board member and longtime volunteer Jerry Gardner. He was board president when Bruce was hired and praised her job performance.
“You can just show up and spend no money at all. We (just) want to tell you about Newgate,” Bruce said. The lack of entry fees makes Gobble Wobble more inclusive, she said.
One of the newest Newgate efforts is a partnership with Longview Community Ministries to deliver meals to those in need. The project, Meals with Love, is only one example of collaboration with other local nonprofits, she said.
Newgate families also benefit from the Newgate Haverty’s Angel Tree project during the Christmas holidays, but they can also benefit from the presence of the wider community.
“The holidays can be a depressing time of year, especially for those who have lost their loved ones or don’t know where their loved ones are. As someone who’s lost a parent, (the holidays) can be very, very challenging,” Bruce said.
Newgate creates activities during the holiday time that allow people who want to help “show love to our brothers and sisters at Newgate,” she said. Many groups want to serve meals at the mission during that time of year and the slots fill quickly.
“Just remember that we could be in those shoes, and remember that people are hurting during the holidays,” Bruce said.
Bruce emphasized that the mission does not fit the stereotype of a soup kitchen that serves mostly single men, although they are among its clientele.
“If you drive by Newgate, there may be just single men standing outside, but if you come inside there’s a wide assortment of people. Many of them are not homeless. They’re just very low income or on fixed incomes,” she said.
“If we have somebody that’s choosing between paying their rent and feeding themselves, we want to feed them and let them pay their rent. We feel strongly that that’s helping them — individuals who are living paycheck to paycheck or can’t even make it to the next paycheck, the working poor. That that’s a major benefit — assistance — that we can provide.”
Board president Kristi Bogle Sherman says Newgate has benefited from Bruce’s leadership.
“Hollie’s background makes her a uniquely qualified individual for this role, and we are fortunate to have a person of her caliber serving as our executive director,” she said.
“Hollie truly cares about the people at Newgate: her co-workers, the folks we feed and assist on a daily basis and our volunteers. In addition to having such a kind heart, Hollie is also a smart woman who demonstrates good financial stewardship and superb management abilities each day,” she said. “As we move forward, Hollie will continue to look for ways to streamline services, to respond to the changing needs of our people, and to grow Newgate in a way that positively impacts our community at large,” she said.
Although the challenges of directing a nonprofit may seem endless, Bruce finds inspiration both in the people served and the volunteers and staff who serve them.
She said popular local artist and volunteer Anup Bhandari has had significant impact on her.
Bhandari has worked with Newgate clients for several years and helped organize Healing Arts, a yearly showcase.
“As Anup tells it, it took him a little while to generate trust and interest, but the program (Healing Arts) has grown year after year. Healing Arts provides individuals with an emotional outlet by creating art, and with a way to earn money by selling their pieces,” she said. “Anup brought his talents and gifts to Newgate, and through that he has shown every person he has met attention, compassion and love. Anup sees every person he talks to as special and important, and they feel that through his attentiveness and gentle demeanor,” she said.
“Anup is truly someone I look up to, and who brings the lesson each week to Newgate that we are all brothers and sisters,” she continued. “This is a true gift to myself personally, Newgate Mission and every person who meets Anup. He simply radiates love and compassion. We need so much more of that in this world.”