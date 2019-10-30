Fifth-generation commitment and first-generation enthusiasm. That’s what Capts. Nicholas “Nick” and Michelle Hutchinson embody as leaders of Longview’s Salvation Army.
Being a Salvation Army officer is “a calling. … There are days when it’s extremely difficult. But also, seeing lives changed is incredibly rewarding,” Capt. Nick said.
“When we become Salvation Army officers, we sign a covenant. And that covenant says we are to love the unlovable and to befriend those who have no friends,” he added.
Capt. Michelle said, “For me, it’s being faith in action. … When Jesus says to go and help those who are hurting, those who are lost, those who are marginalized, that’s what the Salvation Army does.”
Both Hutchinsons are fifth-generation members of the ministry. Captain Nick, 39, is a native of Bangor, Maine, where he grew up. Capt. Michelle, 38, was born and raised in Southern California.
They came to Longview in June 2017, after four years in Paris, Texas, their first appointment as officers. Before that, they spent two years at the Salvation Army training college in Atlanta.
The Hutchinsons have three children: daughter Kaia, 12, and sons Jonah, 9, and Lincoln, 6.
Kristen Glover served on the Lamar County Homeless Coalition with Capt. Michelle when the Hutchinsons were in Paris.
Glover was impressed by “their willingness to work with others and their ability to reach out across boundaries.”
They “experiment and take risks, and find what works in their communities, wherever they are planted,” said the youth minister at Paris’ First United Methodist Church.
“They were really invested in people’s lives” while in Paris, Glover said.
“It’s not about what they want to see done, it’s about what fits the context of the community,” she said.
The Salvation Army is a Christian evangelical ministry founded in London in 1865. It now serves in 130 nations around the world and has 1.5 million members, according to its website. It helps about 25 million U.S. residents annually.
“Its ministry is motivated by the love of God. Its mission is to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet human needs in His name without discrimination,” the website says.
Capt. Nick said his family stayed with the Salvation Army through generations, “because it’s such a holistic movement.”
“We’re a church, and church involvement is often generational. But there’s also true community, caring for each other. … My family has really found its home in the Salvation Army, even on different continents,” he said.
“That’s what I love about it. You can find lots of people who come from a long line of Salvation Army history, but at the same time they stand shoulder-to-shoulder with first generation Salvation Army,” Capt. Nick said.
He and Capt. Michelle met in 2003 at an urban ministry school – called the “War College” – in downtown Vancouver, British Columbia. They were both in their early 20s.
“We lived in the slums. We lived among those who society deems unlovable. It was extremely formative for all of us who were there. A large part of our class of 17 has gone on to become Salvation Army officers,” Capt. Nick said.
The area was one of the poorest in Canada. Two-thirds of the population had HIV or AIDS, and 97 percent had hepatitis C, Capt. Michelle said. These infectious diseases were rampant because so many residents abused injectable drugs.
Yet the couple felt God’s presence in the midst of misery.
“God really revealed his heart to us. He really showed us how his heart just breaks when people are hurting,” Capt. Michelle said.
“When we’re being Christ-like, we get to experience God’s kingdom now,” she said.
In Longview, the Hutchinsons reinstated the ministry’s food pantry. The Salvation Army also provides rent and utility assistance. Its “Pathway to Hope” helps families stuck in poverty become self-sufficient by supplying assistance such as car repair money.
The Hutchinsons opened the ministry’s church building from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, furnishing a place for people to socialize. It’s also open on days when a weather advisory exists because of extreme heat or cold.
Lunch is provided, and the computer lab is open so individuals can search for jobs. There are also movies and board games.
The ministry is about to open a new thrift store, with proceeds funding social services.
Because of his Salvation Army service, Capt. Nick discovered that he has a far greater capacity to love others than he thought.
“Being able to look someone in the eye and tell them that you love them – it can bring incredible freedom to people,” he said. “It can heal wounds that people didn’t even know were there.”
Capt. Michelle said, “There’s a tremendous amount of joy to empowering people to care for themselves. … There’s just so much joy in that.”
Major Anthony Juliana, divisional secretary for program at the Salvation Army of Texas in Dallas, has known the Hutchinsons for five years.
“Nick and Michelle … are passionate about helping people. … They listen to what people need, and find ways to meet those needs,” he said.
For example, Capt. Michelle helped design a public transportation system for Paris while she was on its homeless coalition.
“When (the Hutchinsons) say something, they do it. They are a man and woman of action,” Juliana said.
“I think that’s the thing that sets them apart,” he added.