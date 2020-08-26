The pandemic hasn’t stopped the Longview Symphony from making music, with the organization extending an ongoing virtual concert series while planning an abbreviated live concert season.
Longview Symphony Executive Director Niki Groce said the Symphony’s board of directors looked at the 2020-21 season at the beginning of the summer and, knowing the ensemble would not have a full season, decided to plan for two big concerts at LeTourneau University’s Belcher Center and pop-up concerts.
“We usually have four to five major concerts and we usually start between September and October,” she said. “Depending on how things go, we would like to have a pop-up concert at a new location and also some virtual concerts. Our major fundraising will have to be pushed back to 2021.”
Groce said the Symphony offered the free Sounds of Summer concert series on its Facebook page.
“We have a variety of artists playing and so far we’ve had great success with it and expanded our fan base with it,” she said. “It is a way to still provide music to our community at this time and we have decided to do a Sounds of Autumn coming this fall as well.”
Longview Symphony Conductor Jerry Steichen said although there is no way to bring large groups of people together, people need the Symphony during the pandemic.
“We decided to just keep music alive because people need music so desperately,” he said.
Steichen lives in New York. In some of the Facebook concerts, he is filmed playing the piano during musical collaborations between him and other musicians, who are performing in the cities in which they live. A variety of musicians and singers are featured in the performances.
“The joy is you don’t have to attend the concert. It is online anytime you want to listen,” Steichen said. “Just go to our Facebook page and click on a button and you get to hear this music as often as you want to and as many times as you want to.”
Groce said the Symphony is hopeful the pandemic will be at a point where the two big concerts at the Belcher Center can go on because the dates are months away. The “Home for the Holidays” concert is planned for Dec. 4 and “The Magic of Harry Potter” is set for April 9.
“Home for the Holidays” will include special guests Santa Flavious and Joshua the Elf and will consist of traditional Christmas music performed by the entire symphony. “The Magic of Harry Potter” will bring the Symphony together for Potter’s adventures at Hogwarts.
“For these concerts we will be relying on the Belcher Center and they will let us know if they are able to host the concert,” Groce said. “And we already have a Plan B. If we can’t host it publicly we will again host it virtually.”
Another impact of Covid on the Longview Symphony and other nonprofit groups is how to approach fundraising. Board president Justin McFaul said this is something the symphony is still working on, to determine what direction to go.
While the hope is the symphony will be able to hold its two large concerts, there is no guarantee they won’t have to be moved. The Symphony has to be flexible, he said.
“We are just starting to think about our actual fundraising for the season and how we approach sponsors and program advertising,” McFaul said. “We try to make sure that those who are generous enough to give, that we give everything back to them of value we can. It is an interesting time to be a nonprofit.”