Stories and photographs of dozens of influential black East Texans will be on display throughout February and March at the Gregg County Historical Museum.
In honor of Longview’s sesquicentennial celebration and February’s Black History Month, “Portraits of our Past: Influential African Americans of East Texas” will showcase about 40 historical photographs and biographies of numerous individuals who have played a significant role in East Texas history.
Lindsay Loy, executive director of the Gregg County Historical Museum, says Longview’s sesquicentennial celebration is the perfect time to showcase this exhibit, particularly since it focuses directly on the local community and was curated entirely by the Gregg County Historical Foundation.
“I think that not many people know about the African American heritage in Longview,” Loy says, “and this exhibit will help highlight some of the significant men and women who are part of that heritage and history.”
Well-known sports figures such as George Foreman, David Wesley and Charlie Neal will be featured, along with a variety of people with other significance to East Texas, ranging from teachers and clergymen to funeral directors, masons and football, basketball and baseball players.
Loy says typically the museum rents exhibitions, which tend to have a broader focus. (For example, last year’s exhibit during Black History Month focused on Martin Luther King Jr. and the civil rights movement.) This year, though, the museum directors decided to research and fabricate their own exhibit, in honor of Longview’s sesquicentennial celebration.
“This is a more local, homegrown exhibit,” Loy says. “We did all the research ourselves and used people that we know, and people who are deceased, to help us do some of the research through the archives and files.”
The museum directors used two books in particular, each of which were found in the Longview library archives, to assist with their research: one called “Tall Black Texans,” by Effie Kaye Adams, and another called “A Negro in Longview: A Centennial Tribute,” by Margaret Fleming.
Loy said Fleming was a black woman who wrote the book in 1970 as a tribute to Longview’s centennial celebration.
“She did a lot of research on various African American men and women that were prominent during the centennial,” Loy says. “So we took that book and we pulled her information and then we updated a lot of the biographies.”
The exhibit will feature various historical artifacts to complement the portraits and biographies; WWII uniforms, Longview Lobos helmets and Charlie Neal’s golden glove are just a few examples, Loy says.
The exhibit will be open to the public from Feb. 4 through March 28.
Museum admission is $5 for adults, $2 for senior citizens (age 60 and older) and $1 for all students and children. The museum is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, visit www.gregghistorical.org or call 903-753-5840.