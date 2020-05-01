Every three to four months, a group of more than 100 women from the Longview area meet together for just one hour. By the end of that hour, one local nonprofit walks away with $10,000.
“The concept is simple,” said Linda Fullman, one of seven current leaders of 100+ Women Who Care of Longview. “Each quarter, for one hour, over 100 women of all ages and backgrounds come together for the shared purpose of improving our Longview community.”
Founded in September 2017 by Longview Realtor and small business owner Nancy Chapmon, the group is modeled after the 100+ Women Who Care original chapter, which was founded in 2006 in Jackson, Michigan, by Karen Dunigan.
The mission of every 100+ Women Who Care chapter is to bring together 100 or more women who care about local community causes and pool the women’s individual resources to donate to local nonprofit groups or charities. According to Fullman, there are more than 115 chapters throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico.
As a member of 100+ Women Who Care of Longview, each woman must voluntarily commit to donating $100 at every meeting.
“Currently we have 105 women and not all make it to every single meeting, obviously,” Fullman said. “But still, regardless of whether they can attend or not, they commit to making sure their $100 gets to the group.”
The Longview chapter meets quarterly to hear presentations from three local organizations, chosen and vetted from a larger selection of nominations. After voting, one organization is awarded approximately $10,000 (or sometimes more, depending on the number of participating members).
Since its inception in September 2017, the 100+ Women Who Care of Longview has had 11 meetings and given a total of $124,500 to 11 different nonprofit groups within the Longview area.
“There are no administrative fees,” Fullman said. “One hundred percent of the money collected goes to the recipients of our quarterly meeting.”
Fullman, who has been with the group since its inception, said one of the things that is challenging is that there are so many good nonprofit groups, but there is difficulty in fundraising for all of them, she said.
“This allows for a very quick way of fundraising for various nonprofits, without (the nonprofits) having to expend their resources to collect money and funding,” Fullman said.
Because of the current COVID-19 scare, Fullman said the upcoming quarterly meeting will be postponed to a later date.
“The safety of (our members) is first and foremost in our minds,” Fullman said. “This is happening so quickly, and all of our leadership team works full-time, so we are just trying to figure out the best way to handle the situation in light of ever-changing information.”
Despite the meeting being postponed, Fullman said nonprofit groups need the women’s help now more than ever.
“Nonprofits will be in dire need,” Fullman said, “but we just have to re-evaluate. Not all of our members are technologically savvy, so we want to honor that and provide a time period that allows us to have some fellowship in a safe and timely manner.”
Fullman said the group is always looking for new members to help make a difference. Interested women can email 100wwcoflongview@gmail.com for more information or join the 100+ Women Who Care of Longview Facebook page.
“Making a difference doesn’t have to be complicated,” Fullman said. “Our meetings provide the opportunity for fellowship of like-minded people that love our community, collaboration, education and synergy to make a lasting, positive impact on our community of Longview,” she said.