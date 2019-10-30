Longview is celebrating its sesquicentennial anniversary in 2020. That’s 150 years of East Texas traditions that will be celebrated in a series of events collectively titled “Longview 150.”
Laura Hill, community services director for the city of Longview, is working with the committee planning the celebration. The committee started working in 2017, and more events and programs are being added weekly.
“We started out planning some events that would capture the history of Longview, and from there similar events have been added,” Hill said. She was present for the centennial celebration, and she said she expects the sesquicentennial would match or surpass the events in 1970.
“Longview has grown so large that we knew getting everyone together for one day wouldn’t work. With the city being so community oriented, so many organizations have created an event for the celebration,” Hill said.
Those events include: a parade; the Sesquicentennial Ball, a “throwback” baseball game between Pine Tree and Longview students posing as the “Cannibals,” the semi-professional team that once called Longview home; a transportation show; and an historically-themed concert by the East Texas Symphonic Band. Find information about those and other events at www.longviewtexas.gov under the “Government” tab, then “Special Events” and “Longview 150.”
Tracy Stopani, advertising manager for the Longview News-Journal, explained that “Longview 150” encompasses the events all the various organizations are planning.
“The city put it out there to pull everyone in to work together and explore all the history,” Stopani said.
Among these events, Stopani is most looking forward to the “O. H. Methvin Beard Contest,” which the News-Journal will be launching online in November. Methvin was the founder of Longview and was known for his signature classic beard.
Hill said a committee member’s relative had saved many newspaper clippings from the Longview Daily News and Longview Morning Journal — the predecessors of the Longview News-Journal — and some memorabilia from the city’s centennial celebration. These photos and clippings have been uploaded to the “Centennial Diary” which can be found on the Longview Public Library’s website.
“Back then, when Longview was much smaller, it was much easier to gather up old photos and memorabilia from founding members of the city. Every organization, church, school and business had an ad in one of the two newspapers for Longview’s birthday,” Hill said. “Today, so many organizations are pulling together and contributing to the 150 celebration, and more events are being added almost daily.”
Longview’s “birth-month” is in May, and Stopani said the News-Journal will be publishing daily and weekly accounts of historical events and upcoming events for Longview 150, in print and online.
A Longview native, Hill reflected on the changes she has seen in Longview over the years.
“There have been some huge and dramatic changes. I remember when Kilgore College was the Sears and Roebuck, phones were on the walls, when ‘going to town’ was really an affair before the loop was there and when the mall was built,” she said.
Stopani said the News-Journal is seeking sponsors for its sesquicentennial articles and features.
“The more people that get involved, the more information we get and the more fun stuff we get to do,” she said.
For sponsorship opportunities through the News-Journal, contact Stopani at tstopani@news-journal.com.