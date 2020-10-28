The East Texas Angel Network’s sponsor dinner welcomed hundreds of people on Sept. 25 to the Holiday Inn Infinity Event Center in Longview.
The dinner recognizes people who support the Annual Neal McCoy and Friends Benefit weekend. The concert that is the highlight of the weekend each year was livestreamed free, online this year because of COVID-19 restrictions, but the dinner and golf tournament went on as planned.
The East Texas Angel Network is a nonprofit organization started by country music star Neal McCoy to assist families with seriously ill children. The East Texas Angel Network serves 80 to 100 families, who must apply for assistance from the organization. Families also have access to a pantry with non-perishable food items, cleaning supplies, paper products and hygiene items.