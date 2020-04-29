The 46th annual Zonta Antique Show was one of the last major events held in Longview in March before COVID-19 fears began causing cancellations and delays in events around town.
The Zonta Club of Greater East Texas took over the show five years ago from the Zonta Club of Longview. This year’s event, held March 6-8 at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, featured more than 50 vendors selling jewelry, toys, kitchen wares, paper items and other antiques. The show’s popular Tea Room included a pie bar.
The show typically attracts hundreds of people each day and raises tens of thousands of dollars that the club uses to support women and girls through a variety of projects.