The Longview String Quartet played a mix of music that included everything from classical to rock ‘n’ roll and show tunes during “Carboretum” on May 14.
The free event was the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center’s way of kicking off a concert series that had been delayed by restrictions caused by the new coronavirus.
Organizers estimated a couple of hundred people attended the event. Concert-goers practiced social distancing by parking their cars in every other spot in the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center’s parking lot where the rear gate to the arboretum is located. They set up chairs outside their cars or sat in their cars, with radios tuned to a station broadcasting the concert.
The “Roots” concert series continued weekly during May and June.