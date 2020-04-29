Karen Maines, Gai Bennett, and Christina Hollwarth pose for a photograph next to the cover of Charm Magazine on which they are featured during the Charm/View Magazine Cover Reveal Party, on Thursday February 20, 2020, at Pen & Company and Blue Door Antiques. (Michael Cavazos/ News-Journal Photo)
Kylene Skinner, Christina Hollwarth and Jamie Rinehart attend the Charm/View Magazine Cover Reveal Party, on Thursday February 20, 2020, at Pen & Company and Blue Door Antiques. (Michael Cavazos/ News-Journal Photo)
Gina Grantham, Kelly Morrison, and Dena Dotson attend the Charm/View Magazine Cover Reveal Party, on Thursday February 20, 2020, at Pen & Company and Blue Door Antiques. (Michael Cavazos/ News-Journal Photo)
Jay Jackson of First United Methodist Church, Richard Emerson of First Christian Church, and Kendal Land of First Presbyterian Church pose for a photograph next to the cover of View Magazine on which they are featured during the Charm/View Magazine Cover Reveal Party, on Thursday February 20, 2020, at Pen & Company and Blue Door Antiques. (Michael Cavazos/ News-Journal Photo)
Charm and View magazines revealed the covers of their March/April editions during a Feb. 20 party at Pen & Company and Blue Door Antiques, at 1311 Alpine Road in Longview.
The magazines celebrated important pieces of Longview history as the city marks its 150th birthday. The Charm magazine cover highlighted the women who are serving this year as presidents of Longview’s three Rotary clubs — Gai Bennett, Karen Maines and Christina Hollwarth. The Rotary Club of Longview, with Bennett as president, is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year as Longview marks its sesquicentennial. The View magazine cover featured the six major downtown Longview churches, four of which benefited from land provided by the railroad in Longview’s early years.
The building was packed for the party, with Blue Door Antiques showcasing a variety of furniture, home decor and other items. Pen & Company offers paper and gifts — personalized foam cups and napkins, custom wedding and baby albums, and sorority items, for instance, along with bags, totes and luggage from Kate Spade, Jon Hart, Crane & Co. and others. Our good friends at the Cace Kitchen provided delicious hors d’oeuvres. Charm and View are thankful to Louis Morgan Drugs No. 4 for serving as our Red Carpet sponsor this year.
Plans for our July/August cover reveal party are still pending.