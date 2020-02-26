Six young women were recognized Dec. 28 when the Epsilon Zeta Omega Chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority hosted its Night of Pearlfection Debutante Cotillion at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center in Longview.
The local sorority chapter has presented young women into society through its annual cotillion for more than 60 years, said event chairwoman Chandalyn Jenkins. Participants are selected based on their academic and athletic achievements and community service activities. Potential debutantes are identified through the chapter’s Excellence in Education program that recognizes local high school juniors in the top 5 percent of their class and through connections to members of the sorority. Before the cotillion, participants attend etiquette and character building workshops, and Jenkins said the organization’s members encourage the young women to pursue higher education.
Debutantes presented on Dec. 28 are: Shadarria Tennison, Jordan McLendon, Ashtyn Jones, Lilly Ezigbo-Dessesaure, Breonna Garrett and Victoria Chadwick. Dessesaure also was named Miss Debutante 2019.