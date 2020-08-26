On June 20, Longview celebrated Juneteenth and marked the national outcry against the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Juneteenth celebrates the day — June 19, 1865 — when news reached Texas that President Abraham Lincoln had signed the Emancipation Proclamation. Lincoln had signed the document on Jan. 1, 1863, during the Civil War. The document declared “that all persons held as slaves” within the rebellious states “are, and henceforward shall be free.”
Longview’s event included a solidarity march, parade and celebration at Broughton Park, with live entertainment and local vendors.