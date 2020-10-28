The East Texas Angel Network, a nonprofit organization started by popular country music artist Neal McCoy, helps support families of children with seriously ill children.
Each year, a weekend of fundraising events helps raise money to support the program. COVID-19 restrictions, however, changed up this year’s lineup, with the annual Neal McCoy and Friends Benefit Concert streamed online.
The annual golf tournament, however, went on as usual on Sept. 26 at Wood Hollow Golf Club. The sold-out event kicked off with McCoy leading his daily Pledge of Allegiance, for the 1,723rd day — three months to the five year mark for his patriotic effort.