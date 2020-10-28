Keep Longview Beautiful Executive Director Kim Casey said participation in this year’s golf tournament fundraiser on Aug. 31 was about on par with years past with 20, four-man teams taking to the greens at Pinecrest County Club.
The event raises money to fund KLB’s mission of improving the city’s environment through litter prevention, beautification and waste reduction. The fundraiser typically yields about $30,000 that is used in the community, with this year’s efforts targeted for two entryway signage projects for the city of Longview.