Kilgore Mercantile & Music has joined with the Lone Star Lug Nuts, an area car club for auto enthusiasts, to host a monthly Kilgore Cruise Night.
Dozens of classic cars and trucks gather on downtown Kilgore streets on the fourth Saturday of each month for the event.
Vivian Gebhardt, who owns Kilgore Mercantile & Music with her husband, Fred, said the monthly Cruise Night is free and is intended as an activity to bring the community together and to draw customers downtown.
There’s no entry fee to have a classic vehicle featured, and there’s also no entry fee for attendees.