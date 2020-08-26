About 120 preteens in fifth- through eighth-grades assisted nonprofit organizations throughout the city as part of Mission Longview.
Melissa Kitchens, kids and pre-teen minister at Alpine Church of Christ, organized Mission Longview 10 years ago as a way to give younger children opportunities to serve the community each summer. Participants this year included youth from Alpine Church of Christ, One Hope Presbyterian Church, Fellowship Bible Church and Mobberly Baptist Church, all in Longview; 1 Family Fellowship in Hallsville; Chandler Street Church of Christ in Kilgore; and Christian Home Educators Community of Longview home-school group.
The four-day event saw the participants helping with projects at Hannah House Maternity Home, Expectant Heart Pregnancy Resource Center, Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, Longview Dream Center, Alpine Christian Academy, Brookdale Longview and Beds of Hope. The children also provided face painting during registration at Ned E. Williams Elementary School, Ware East Texas Montessori Academy and South Ward Elementary School, with Kona Ice on hand to provide snow cones. The group also sewed masks for Texas Child Protective Services workers.