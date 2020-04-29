Sarah and David Stanley attend the Junior League of Longview’s Longview Sesquicentennial Ball, on Saturday February 22, 2020, at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. (Michael Cavazos/ News-Journal Photo)
Longview’s Sesquicentennial Ball was a party for the ages, with more than 1,200 people attending the Feb. 22 event at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center.
Junior League of Longview hosted the event, which was organized by co-chairwomen Melanie Northcutt Crocker and Lori Danielson. Gov. Gregg Abbott, who spent part of his childhood in Longview, attended the black-tie celebration, where he described Longview as “the best city in America for a kid to grow up in.”
“I would not be living in the Governor’s Mansion now had I not lived and grown up in Longview, Texas, 50 years ago,” he said.
The convention center was decorated with photos of Longview’s history, and the evening featured music, dancing and theatrical presentations of scenes from Longview’s past by Pine Tree and Longview theater students. Edible Art Specialty Cakes and Cookies provided a 6-foot-tall cake for the event.