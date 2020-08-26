The novel coronavirus pandemic has led to one event cancellation after another in East Texas since March, but one family stepped up after hearing the city of Longview planned to cancel it’s annual Fourth of July Fireworks show because of financial constraints caused by the global outbreak.
The family that owns Jucys Hamburgers, Jucys Taco and T. Blanco’s restaurants, which consist of 13 restaurants spread across East Texas, provided the $50,000 necessary for the show to go on at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. The family members are Dustin and Molly Anthony and company founder Ronny and Debbie Maxey, Miles Maxey and Meagan and Jeff Kiefer.
People came from all over East Texas to enjoy the fireworks show, many with masks in hand because of what was then a newly enacted governor’s order requiring masks in public places. Many people parked at the convention center and exhibit building while others parked along roads around Longview to catch a glimpse of the fireworks show.